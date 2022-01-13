General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud reveals COVID-19 diagnosis

Kelly Thiebaud revealed she has COVID-19. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital is down one actress this week.

Kelly Thiebaud is out with COVID-19, a fact she revealed on social media.

The ABC soap delayed production by one week due to the surge in the Omnicron variant and resumed taping earlier this week.

On Twitter, the General Hospital actress revealed she was down with COVID-19.

The actress tweeted, “Getting Covid has given me a lot of things, good and bad.. 1 good has been the time to FINALLY binge #Gameofthrones I do really wish I would’ve watched this with the rest of the world…[shurg emoji]”

She didn’t reveal any details about her diagnosis. There wasn’t any indication about when she found out she had it or how far into the illness she is at this point.

Kelly is vaccinated, though. ABC implemented mandatory vaccinations for employees on all levels, and proof had to be turned in before the November deadline. Her status is known because General Hospital terminated Steve Burton and Ingo Rademacher for not complying with the mandate, and Ingo is currently suing over his termination.

Britt is still airing on GH right now, as the soap had filmed several episodes before everyone went off for their holiday break. The actors went back to work this week, so it is unknown how much filming Kelly will miss and how it will impact Britt on the scene.

What is happening with Britt on General Hospital?

After a devastating loss, Britt is trying to move forward with her life. She was why Jason (Steve Burton) was in Greece, where he perished as the basement collapsed on him. While his body was never found, he is dead to everyone back home in Port Charles.

She was falling for Jason. They spent a lot of time together on the run and looking for Liesl (Kathleen Gati) in Greece. It was a special romance and one that has left an impression on the doctor.

Currently, she is spending time with her BFF, Brad (Parry Shen), despite a warning from Selina Wu (Lydia Look). It seems Britt is in limbo as she no longer has a romantic connection. However, her part in Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) life is important.

The character of Britt has evolved a lot since her inception, and viewers are beginning to feel something about her in the moments that count the most.

Here’s to hoping Kelly Thiebaud returns to work soon and continues to be on the mend as she battles COVID-19.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.