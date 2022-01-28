General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ned and Olivia renew their vows, Peter gets transferred, and more

Peter will be transferred back to Pentonville on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease it’s all about relationships in Port Charles.

From a vow renewal to a discussion about a relationship, love is in the air as February sweeps kick-off.

A long-awaited truth has been revealed, and the fallout will be intense.

Ned and Olivia renew their vows

After a tumultuous couple of months for Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), the two are back on track.

They will renew their vows in front of friends and family next week on General Hospital. It’s been a long road, especially when the two disagreed about Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda) and his medical issues. Once they both listened to each other and moved forward with having him evaluated, things calmed down.

Peter is transferred back to Pentonville

After learning that his daughter is being passed off as Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) child, Peter (Wes Ramsey) wants to reunite with her. Unfortunately for him, he is headed back to prison.

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal that Mac (John J. York) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will be the two transporting him. Given Peter’s history, it’s easy to worry about how the transfer will go. He could easily escape, or worse, hurt someone along the way.

He has nothing to lose, especially now.

Speaking of Brook Lynn and Bailey, she will be discussing where she stands with Chase (Josh Swickard). They have been dancing around their feelings for weeks, and it looks like they may lay them on the table. Is the Chalynn fan base getting what they want?

Other Port Charles tidbits

After Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Austin (Roger Howarth) shared a moment this week, they need to figure out where they stand. Things between them have been building, and it’s even more apparent that the GH writers are pushing them together with the kiss.

It’s been a long several months for Maxie without her daughter and the lies she has told everyone. Despite all of that, Austin continues to show up for her, and his genuine interest and care have allowed her to feel safe. Will Maxie give in and begin a relationship with the good doctor?

By mid-week, Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will have another conversation about their marriage. Will CarSon reconcile, or is Carly ready to walk away for good?

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is ready to leave for Spring Ridge, and everyone gathers to say farewell. Will the tension between his friends remain?

Be sure to tune in all week as February sweeps kick off with a bang.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.