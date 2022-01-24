General Hospital spoilers: CarSon talks, Victor gets a clue, and Jennifer Smith is back

Sonny isn’t ready to let Carly go on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that things kick into high gear this week as February sweeps draw near.

A lot is happening in Port Charles, and danger is lurking around the corner.

One couple’s marriage is in shambles, a secret is threatened to be exposed, and an old enemy returns to town.

CarSon talks about their marriage

After spending time together at Luke’s (Anthony Geary) memorial, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) talk.

He tells her nothing has changed for him and wonders if anything has changed for her. Carly is still angry, and with Nina (Cynthia Watros) remaining in Port Charles, she may not be able to move on.

This week’s General Hospital spoilers reveal that CarSon will hash things out, but it may not be what viewers want to see or expect from the couple.

Everyone knows Nina is waiting to pick up the pieces of the broken marriage, but will she get the chance?

The General Hospital preview video shows Sonny getting cranky with Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Drew (Cameron Mathison). He says something about no one telling him what to do.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Victor gets a clue

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has done a good job of keeping her baby safe, but with Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) sniffing around, that may end.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) sent Victor to find Louise, and it looks like he is getting close to figuring out that Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) Bailey is Maxie’s child. Many people know the truth, with Tracy (Jane Elliot) being the latest to put it together.

While at Charlie’s, Victor finds himself in possession of a sonogram. It remains unclear where or how he got it, but Maxie is there with him.

Jennifer Smith

At the end of Friday’s General Hospital, viewers learned that Jennifer Smith (Holly Gagnier) was back in Port Charles.

She confronted Laura (Genie Francis) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) on the Haunted Star. There wasn’t a conversation yet, but whatever she has to say to Laura, it likely isn’t good.

Could Jennifer be the threat that Brick (Stephen A. Smith) warned Sonny about? It’s very likely as her father was mob boss Frank Smith. With Sonny spiraling out of control, there’s a lot that could happen with her return.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.