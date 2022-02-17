What happened to Sasha on General Hospital?

Sofia’s sister, Helena, will be in the role of Sasha on General Hospital in her absence. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

General Hospital viewers may do a double-take when they see Sasha on the hit ABC daytime soap.

Sofia Mattsson is the actress who originated the role, but she isn’t the actress in the role today.

Sasha will be recast for a few episodes, and a very special actress will be stepping in to take over.

What happened to Sasha?

You aren’t seeing things, GH fans. Sofia Mattsson took time away from General Hospital for a few episodes, and her sister, Helena Mattsson, is filling in for her.

The news of the recast came in the form of Helena posing next to Sofia’s promo photo from General Hospital. She took to Instagram to announce she would be helping her sister out and playing Sasha for a few episodes. The photo is from last month, and the scenes she will be in start today.

Helena wrote, “Such a blast jumping in on my sisters show for the day @iamsofiamattsson@generalhospitalabc”

Sasha has been backburnered since losing her son, Liam. Her storyline with Brando (Johnny Wactor) hasn’t really been played out, with only a few appearances here and there. Sasha’s pregnancy coincided with Sofia’s real-life pregnancy. The storyline was quick, especially since she and Brando only slept together once. When the GH writers chose to have the baby die, it didn’t sit well with fans.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Speculation is that Sasha will be on a downward spiral and back into using drugs. After her split from Michael (Chad Duell), she was hooked for a while, and Brando was her saving grace.

Other recent GH recasts

Sasha isn’t the only General Hospital character who looked different. There have been a few stand-ins recently, with Lindsay Hartley stepping in for Kelly Monaco again getting the most attention.

There was also a day-long recast for Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda) and another Taggert stand-in, though Real Andrews should be returning to the role again soon.

The reasons behind the recasts were unknown for any of the characters. Rumors swirled that medical emergencies happened, and with COVID-19 numbers in California high and the show delaying production by a week earlier this year, it’s definitely possible.

How long Helena Mattsson will be in the role of Sasha on General Hospital remains unknown, and it’s slated to be for a few episodes, with her debut slated for today’s episode.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.