Wes Ramsey says goodbye to General Hospital, costars weigh in

It’s the final curtain call for Wes Ramsey as Peter August on General Hospital.

The big bad on the ABC soap was killed off, and the actor who held the role for four years addressed his exit on social media.

There hasn’t been much mourning among fans, though. GH viewers have been waiting for his death for quite some time now.

Wes Ramsey pens heartfelt goodbye

On Instagram, Wes Ramsey shared a message about his journey as Peter August, the son of the psychopath, Cesar Faison (Anders Hove).

He wrote, “Thank you for taking the journey with me. To those who were kind & supportive, my heart has felt inspired by you. To my friends & family (& the fans everywhere), it has been an honor to give everything I had to this & I will never forget how fun it was to entertain you. To the cast & crew, thank you for welcoming me into your world & for giving me a chance to play with you each day. To the writers, producers & directors, thank you for trusting me with all we did together. It was one helluva ride… #GH#peteraugust#actorslife#mydreamscametrue”

Wes’ General Hospital costars weigh in

With Peter no longer on the canvas, General Hospital will continue in a new direction. After being on the show for a few years, Wes Ramsey has built working relationships and friendships with his costars.

A few of his General Hospital castmates stopped by to comment on his departure.

Katey MacMullen, who plays Willow on the ABC soap, wrote, “You’re amazing Wes!!!”

Finola Hughes, who plays Anna Devane, had more to say, writing, “It was a privilege to play opposite you, thank you for always being present, available and having grace and integrity to boot. Love ya Wes. Thank you for being a chilling yet wounded character. You left it all on the stage….. ❤️ fin x”

And of course, his girlfriend, Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos, said, “I love you baby !!!! You kicked a** !!!”

As for what’s next for Wes Ramsey, that remains to be seen. He didn’t reference his next move, though viewers have speculated a return to General Hospital in a different role.

His life is busy with Laura Wright, and the couple has a puppy, Kimba, who they are raising together. It doesn’t look like Carly is going anywhere on the ABC soap, so even if Wes doesn’t return, he will see his former costars at show gatherings and celebrations.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.