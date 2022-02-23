General Hospital fans rejoice as Peter is finally dead

Peter is finally dead on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital viewers have been waiting for years to say goodbye to Peter (Wes Ramsey).

It’s been nearly a year since the baby storyline began, with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) entrusting her and Peter’s daughter to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) to pass off as her own.

The GH writers have done an “is Peter dead” storyline before, and now, it looks like this was the end of the road for “Parking Lot Peter,” as he is dubbed on social media.

General Hospital fans weigh in on Peter’s death

No sooner did General Hospital begin airing on the East Coast that viewers took to social media to praise Peter’s death and share their joy that he will no longer be problematic on the ABC soap.

One viewer suggested dead Peter will be “the best Peter.”

Another used the Carlton dance gif, writing, “Finally #Peter is dead!!! So long I have suffered! #gh”

There were also several comments about how Peter’s death wasn’t satisfying.

One General Hospital viewer wrote, “couldn’t even enjoy Peter’s ‘death’ (he will be back) because the writing is total shit. #GH”

I couldn't even enjoy Peter's "death" (he will be back) because the writing is total shit. #GH pic.twitter.com/b7iO62S2TW — 🌈🙏🏻Harvey🐱🐶 (@harveyisherenow) February 23, 2022

Another chimed in, writing, “i can’t even enjoy peter’s death too much because it wasn’t big enough. i needed a kumbaya moment where everyone took a swing at him with a baseball bat and passed it around while cameron did a little song on the guitar. i wanted to see a wilted flower regain its petals #GH”

i can’t even enjoy peter’s death too much because it wasn’t big enough. i needed a kumbaya moment where everyone took a swing at him with a baseball bat and passed it around while cameron did a little song on the guitar. i wanted to see a wilted flower regain its petals #GH pic.twitter.com/ngbZRT4XUy — brooke logan hater (@stxffyforrester) February 23, 2022

What is next for Maxie on General Hospital?

Maxie is safe and headed back home to begin her life without Peter. He is officially dead, and now everyone in Port Charles can move on.

Getting to know her daughter will be difficult, especially because she only knows Brook Lynn and Chase (Josh Swickard). It was hard when Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Mac (John J. York) had her for a little while, and they returned her to Brook Lynn and Chase until Maxie made it home.

There is speculation General Hospital will write a new role for Wes Ramsey, as they have for Michael Easton and Roger Howarth before. Wes has been dating Laura Wright (Carly) for years now, and it wouldn’t be shocking if they chose to keep him around in some capacity.

Felicia is the one who ended Peter’s life and saved her daughter and granddaughter’s lives moving forward.

Anna informs Maxie that Peter is dead.

The three women who ended Peter August.

#GH pic.twitter.com/oHLcHXVUPI — Jackie-Felicia’s tire iron (@HotVannaNights) February 23, 2022

Be sure to tune in for the rest of the week to watch as the fallout continues.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.