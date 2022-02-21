General Hospital spoilers: The search for Maxie continues

Who will save Maxie on General Hospital? Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap focus on finding Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

She willingly went with Peter (Wes Ramsey) to save her daughter, and the plan worked.

Several people are looking for Maxie, and with her creative skills and thought process, it seems like they get closer this week as several Port Charles residents are in Switzerland.

Maxie tells Peter she plans to escape

Whether it’s a dream remains to be seen, but Maxie tells Peter she plans to escape the first chance she gets in the General Hospital preview video.

Her safety would be in jeopardy if she told him this, but anything is possible with the way things are going.

He noticed that her earrings were gone, which was a big deal. Whether he put it together that people would be searching for her remains unclear. Peter believes no one would find this place, but he is very wrong.

Who is in Switzerland?

Anna (Finola Hughes) is heading up the search for Maxie in Switzerland. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) tagged along with her, and they are working with the authorities at the WSB.

It looks like Anna figures out where Maxie is based on the GH preview video, but it is unclear if she is the one to find her.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) is determined to find her daughter. She didn’t like being left back in Port Charles, so she hopped on a plane, and if she is the one who could save her, she would have a lot of gloating to do.

Later in the video, Drew talks to Curtis (Donnell Turner) back in Port Charles. He was in Switzerland, so why would he be back in Port Charles? Does this hint Maxie is rescued this week?

Nikolas warns Spencer

As Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) continues to serve his time in Spring Ridge, Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) tries to talk sense into his son.

Spencer is all about his uncle Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), but he has no idea who the real Victor Cassadine is. He is evil at his core, and the help he is offering his great-nephew will come with a price that Spencer might not be ready to pay.

Meanwhile, Laura (Genie Francis) sets Esme (Avery Pohl) straight. What could Madame Mayor be talking to her grandson’s girlfriend about?

