General Hospital spoilers: Ava is furious, Deception goes public, and family drama

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise that more drama is on the way.

Families are torn apart, and decisions will be made.

Here’s what to expect from Port Charles this week.

Nikolas and Ava

When General Hospital ended Friday, Ava (Maura West) returned to Wyndemere to learn that she and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) weren’t alone.

Nikolas allowed Esme (Avery Pohl) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) to move into the castle. He fell hook, line, and sinker into Esme’s trap.

In the General Hospital preview video, as the couple argues, Nikolas clarifies to Ava that he isn’t asking his son and his possibly-pregnant girlfriend to leave.

This makes Ava angry as she knows Esme is who framed Trina (Tabyana Ali) for filming the sex tape.

Deception party

As the company goes public, there’s plenty to celebrate. Sasha (Sofa Mattsson) is back to using, and this week, someone will raise some concerns about her behavior.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is shown toasting with Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Anna (Finola Hughes). The two show up for Maxie, but by the end of the week, they are off on another undercover mission to expose Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Family drama

Lines have been drawn when it comes to the Corinthos family. Michael (Chad Duell) isn’t here for Sonny (Maurice) and his involvement with Nina (Cynthia Watros).

As the fallout continues with the sex tape, Carly (Laura Wright) and Michael want Sonny to stay out of it.

As if Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) don’t have enough on their plate, a medical emergency is thrown into the mix.

The General Hospital preview video showed Stella (Vernee Watson) collapsing. She had health issues before, resulting in a stroke. Aunt Stella had been doing well, but the video suggests something more happens. That, coupled with the return of Marshall (Robert Gossett), has sent the family into a tailspin.

Finn (Michael Easton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) will spend time with their dad this week too. It’s been a while since they’ve seen Gregory (Gregory Harrison). Spoilers tease things don’t go over well, so what will cause another rift in the already shaky family?

And Finn is seen telling Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) they need reinforcements. Do they know who is behind the creepy happenings? It looks like they may have a few clues.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.