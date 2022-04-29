Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ben’s desperate search, Gwen in the hot seat, and Leo plots

Ben is running out of time to find Ciara before the devil gets their baby. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease lots of explosive drama takes over Salem.

It’s the first week of May sweeps, and Days is pulling out all the stops to keep fans glued to their television screens all month long. The devil storyline heats up next week, with two other hot button storylines reaching pivotal points.

Ben frantically tries to find Ciara

The devil has stepped up her plan to get her hands on Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal). A possessed Allie (Lindsay Arnold) works overtime to keep Ciara away from her loved ones.

Thankfully a now free Ben and Jake (Brandon Barash) are on the case. They turn to Marlena (Deidre Hall) for help, revealing to doc her granddaughter is the devil after Cin’s baby.

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) also becomes a source for Ben when he hopes to use her psychic powers to help him find his wife. Meanwhile, Ciara finally starts to get a clue something is wrong when AlDevil takes her to the cabin, and she goes into labor.

They haven’t always been super close, but that doesn’t mean Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Allie’s twin bond isn’t strong. Johnny uses the twin bond to try to reach his possessed sister.

Gwen and Leo want revenge

The aftermath of the double wedding disaster ripples through Salem as revenge is front and center.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) plans his next move to seek revenge against Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Chad (Billy Flynn). A scandal erupts courtesy of Leo that will leave Chad fuming.

Another part of Leo’s plan is to get Craig (Kevin Spirtas) back, which involves pleading his case to the good doctor. Leo will have to deal with Nancy, though, who tries to comfort and protect her ex-husband.

Over with Gwen (Emily O’Brien), Xander (Paul Telfer) visits her to encourage her to do the right thing for once. Jack (Matthew Ashford), Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), and Abigail (Marci Miller) also put Gwen in the hot seat after Abigail spills the threat Gwen made to her at the wedding.

Days fans know never to count Gwen out, so what she does to get out of this situation should be highly entertaining.

Paulina and Lani get news

Elsewhere in Salem, Chanel (Raven Bowens) learns what’s been going on with Allie and Johnny.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) discovers Nancy (Patrika Darbo) is dating Clyde (James Read), while Rafe (Galen Gering), of all people, has much-needed advice for EJ (Dan Feuerriegel)

All of this, plus Lani’s (Sal Stowers) wish comes true, and Eli (Lamon Archey) finally wakes up, and TR (William Christian) proposes to Paulina (Jackée Harry).

It’s another jaw-dropping week on the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.