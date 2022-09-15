Brando might be leaving General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital has fans on the edge of their seats as they await news on Brando’s (Johnny Wactor) condition.

He was hooked by the same person who injured Ava (Maura West), which means Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) didn’t attack his wife.

Brando was in the alley behind Charlie’s, where he was attacked. Fortunately, Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) was there to scare the attacker away, but she didn’t get there before her cousin was severely injured.

As the most recent episode of General Hospital aired, things for Brando didn’t look good. He was headed into surgery as Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) waited on any news.

In the preview, it looked like TJ (Tajh Bellow) was delivering some bad news to Sasha, which has viewers wondering about Brando’s fate on the show.

Is Brando leaving General Hospital?

Johnny Wactor weighs in on Brando’s fate on General Hospital

Right now, the biggest question is whether Brando is leaving General Hospital or if he will make a full recovery as Ava appears to be doing.

Earlier this week, Johnny Wactor tweeted about the days coming and going are life and urged followers to enjoy them.

A fan responded to that post, saying, “Please don’t leave #gh#brandostays”

The actor replied, “They’ll have to drag me off GH!!!”

Pic credit: @WactorTractor/Twitter

While it appears that Johnny was hinting he wasn’t leaving, there is also the possibility that he was divulging he would be dragged away in a body bag.

Typically, actors and shows don’t speak about contracts, so it is unclear where he stands with the ABC soap.

However, the writers just gave Brando guardianship over Sasha, so killing him off seems to be a rash move. But, this is a soap opera, and crazier things have happened.

Who is the attacker on General Hospital?

There are several theories about who the attacker could be.

At this point, Nikolas is ruled out as he was with Ava when Brando was attacked. Sonny (Maurice Benard) was at Charlie’s with Gladys and Sasha, so they are obviously not the attacker.

Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) comes to mind, mainly because of the hook. There’s also Esme (Avery Pohl), whose body has yet to turn up. She has a motive to want to hurt Ava, but the Brando connection doesn’t make sense.

Austin’s (Roger Howarth) shady cousin is also a possible suspect. He’s shady, was at the Quartermaine BBQ, and threatened Ava. But again, what is Brando’s connection? Perhaps, he is just a victim of circumstance instead of an actual planned attack.

Rumors are that Brando dies next week on General Hospital, so be sure not to miss a single episode.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.