General Hospital spoilers: Ava wants answers, Carly’s in danger, and more questions

Ava is dealing with a nearly-fatal stabbing on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease more trouble for Port Charles residents this week.

Ava (Maura West) still has no idea who stabbed her, but she has her suspicions.

As the writers start putting the plans into motion for November sweeps, plenty of events in Port Charles will be happening.

The preview video for General Hospital reveals there is more mystery coming and questions being asked.

From paternity questions to a whodunnit, there’s a lot to look forward to during the coming weeks on the hit ABC soap.

Here’s what’s happening this week in Port Charles.

Ava confronts Nikolas

Ava has been in General Hospital recovering from a stab wound that nearly killed her.

There is a list of suspects, and one of them is Nikolas (Marcus Coloma). In the General Hospital preview video, Ave directly asks her husband if he is the one who tried to kill her.

It’s unlikely that he is the culprit, mainly because he was working hard to repair his relationship with her. Although, that was the same day Ava’s outburst revealed to Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) that his father slept with Esme (Avery Pohl).

Elizabeth wants answers

During a conversation with Finn (Michael Easton), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) reveals she knows what she has to do.

Things have been weird for months, with her sleepwalking and acting out. She did her stint at Shadybrook, but that didn’t appear to be enough.

When Ava was stabbed, Elizabeth blacked out and had a bloody cut on her head. She had no idea where she’d been, and when Jordan (Tanisha Harper) interviewed her, Nikolas covered for her.

Carly in danger

While on her way to the conference she hesitated to attend, there appeared to be trouble in the air.

The General Hospital video shows Carly being bounced around on a plane, with a terrified look on her face. She appeared to be jerked out of her seat, and the video went black.

Spoilers teased trouble was in store for Carly, and now, it looks like her life may be in danger.

Other Port Charles news

TJ (Tajh Bellow) confronts Curtis (Donnell Turner) about what he knows. Although the situation is unclear, it may have to do with his marriage to Jordan not being over yet.

Stella (Vernee Watson) stole the papers from Jordan’s death before she passed out, and they never got filed. Now that he is engaged to Portia (Brook Kerr), this situation should be handled immediately.

Speaking of Jordan, she is seen talking to Sonny (Maurice Benard) about things getting worse. Does that mean that the people of Port Charles are under attack?

Be sure to tune in all week to find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.