General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny’s suspicious, Nikolas in trouble, and Carly faces an enemy

Nikolas can’t catch a break on GH. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap opera reveal things are shaking up in Port Charles.

A crime wave is about to hit Port Charles, as it turns out that Ava (Maura West) getting hooked won’t be an isolated incident.

The preview video for this week revealed danger looms, and now it appears that will be ramped up next week.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) are summoned to a crime scene before the week is over. Everyone is a suspect after the latest incident rocks the town.

One investigation leads Jordan to have a disagreement with Sonny (Maurice Benard). Meanwhile, Dante’s cop instincts have him questioning just how loyal Dex (Evan Hofer) really is to Sonny.

GH fans know Dex is working for Michael (Chad Duell), something Michael reminds Dex about next week.

Curtis and Sonny are on it

Speaking of Sonny, he shares one of his suspicions with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) of all people. All bets are Sonny gets wind of Nikolas and Ava’s marital woes thanks to his infidelity with Esme (Avery Pohl).

There’s also the chance Sonny warns Nikolas about Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), who seems to be on everyone’s radar these days.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Over with Curtis (Donnell Turner), he’s also filled with suspicion and shares his theory with someone close to him.

Will he once again confide in Selina (Lydia Look), or are his suspicions about her?

Carly’s plans are derailed, and Nikolas makes a plea

After making a mysterious phone call, Nikolas lands himself in hot water. That’s become quite the theme for the Cassadine heir. Nikolas does his best to plead his case in a certain situation, but he may do himself more harm than good.

Carly (Laura Wright) finally decides to go to Aruba for the corporate conference. However, her plans go awry when the flight has to make an emergency landing.

The delay has Carly coming face to face with an enemy she never expected to see again.

Other GH news

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Stella (Vernee Watson) delivers some bad news that’s all about Jordan and Curtis still being married.

Cody (Josh Kelly) has a meeting with Selina, which should be very entertaining for GH fans.

Portia (Brook Kerr) pays Ava a visit as Trina (Tabyana Ali) can’t stop talking about Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) to Rory (Michael Kruse).

All of this, plus Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) talk about their respective relationships, and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) makes a big decision.

It’s another must-see week of the hit ABC daytime drama!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.