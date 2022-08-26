General Hospital spoilers for next week: Elizabeth turns to Nikolas, fallout from the BBQ, and more

Elizabeth leans on Nikolas next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

General Hospital spoilers tease big fallout from the Quartermaine picnic, and it continues well into next week.

Romance is the main topic, but the sub-stories also get some movement.

Several couples have been dancing around their feelings. Complicated dynamics have also been highlighted.

With plenty to look forward to, the final week of August should prove that it will be a September to remember as the ball slowly gets moving toward November sweeps.

After a shocking event at the picnic, several attendees are reeling.

Will the events that took place cost couples to end things?

Elizabeth leans on Nikolas

With a long and complicated history, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) feels comfortable talking to Nikolas (Marcus Coloma). She has been unable to talk to Finn (Michael Easton) about what’s happening but finds it easy to talk to her old friend.

With her relying on Nikolas, will Finn wonder if Elizabeth and her friend are getting too cozy? He has been digging behind her back, and despite his apologies for his conversation with Terry (Cassandra James), things remain uneasy between the two.

Anna and Valentin

While Vanna fans have been teased for months about a possible relationship solidified between the two, it doesn’t look like anything solid happens next week on General Hospital.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is doing his best to protect his lady love from Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), but she has no idea that’s why he’s being deceitful. Anna (Finola Hughes) knows something isn’t quite adding up, but when will she piece it all together?

Look for the star-crossed lovers to come to a truce next week.

Relationship issues

Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) got hot and heavy at the Quartermaine BBQ. They have been dancing around their feelings for months, but when Carly second-guesses her decision, will the two move forward, or will their chemistry be thrown to the back burner?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) have decided to be public with their relationship. However, his family isn’t on board, which makes things complicated. Will he try and make them see that Nina is right for him, or will he decide to continue with her without their acceptance? When Sonny has questions for Nina, will it help or hurt their status?

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) finally admitted their feelings and kissed, but is that enough to move to the next step?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.