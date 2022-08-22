General Hospital spoilers: A Quartermaine BBQ brings out love

Carly is catching feelings for Drew on General Hospital. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

General Hospital spoilers tease that love is brewing in Port Charles.

After what seems like weeks of never-ending storylines and couples being teased and pulled back, there is finally some movement on the love front this week.

The Quartermaines are hosting a BBQ to raise funds, and it looks like everyone will be in good spirits.

Some new relationships come together while others finally move forward with their feelings.

And while this all seems like great news, someone else intends to start a fire that could cause destruction.

Here’s what’s coming up on General Hospital this week.

Carly and Drew

Anyone who said they didn’t see this coming from miles away would be lying. The General Hospital writers put this couple into motion as soon as Drew (Cameron Mathison) debuted onscreen.

It’s clear Carly (Laura Wright) is smitten with Drew. Even Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) mentioned it to her at Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) party.

After spending time together at the BBQ, will things be more official for the two?

Brook Lynn and Chase

ChaLynn fans have been waiting for the two to make things official. Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) are getting cozy in the General Hospital preview video.

This couple has been teased for months, and finally, it looks like things are moving forward. Will they be able to mix business with pleasure, or will it be a disaster?

Finn and Elizabeth

Even though things have been tense between Finn (Michael Easton) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), it seems they will be working their way back together.

She’s dealing with something, and it appears her parents are the link to her trauma. Staircases also seem to be the biggest trigger for her since returning to work.

How will Finn and Elizabeth work through all of their issues?

And as you know, a good week on a soap opera can’t happen without something terrible happening. The General Hospital preview video also teased a fire and a hook, and with Austin’s (Roger Howarth) mystery family member in Port Charles, the timing is suspect. Will he manage to bring down the Quartermaines or stir up a stink based on his moves?

It’s about time the writers’ prep for November sweeps.

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

