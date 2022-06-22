Is Rebecca Herbst leaving General Hospital?

Rebecca Herbst revealed whether she’s leaving General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

It hasn’t been long since Rebecca Herbst was on General Hospital, but viewers are wondering if her current storyline is leading to her exit from the popular ABC soap.

She is known for her role as Elizabeth Webber Baldwin on the soap. Her character has evolved from a teenage girl dealing with the trauma of rape to an adult mother of three boys coping with the incredibly senseless loss of her beloved husband, Franco (Roger Howarth).

Rebecca joined General Hospital in 1997 when she was just 21. She will celebrate 25 years on the show in August, which is a pretty incredible feat.

Is Rebecca Herbst done with General Hospital?

As Elizabeth works to get herself better with the help of mental health professionals, she hasn’t been seen on-screen much lately. The storyline has taken a backseat for a while, though she did pop up recently when Laura (Genie Francis) went for a visit. Finn (Michael Easton) also stopped by, but she was upset he showed up after asking him not to.

Amid her absence on-screen, viewers wondered where Rebecca had been. Rumors began circulating that she was fired again. Rebecca was let go in 2011 and replaced with Days of our Lives star Martha Madison. She returned, though, and since then, there have been some concerns she would get the boot again.

Rebecca took to social media to dispel the various (and somewhat humorous) rumors.

The General Hospital star wrote,”

Well, hello there…just thought I’d shut down some rumors that have been circulating: I haven’t been fired. I’m not on vacation. I don’t have covid [sic]. My kids don’t keep me from working. Nor do I have cramps (the best one yet [laughing emoji]). I hope you all have a great weekend! XOXO.. [red heart] #GH”

Pic credit: @RebeccaLHerbst/Twitter

When will Rebecca return as Elizabeth?

While the General Hospital actress didn’t elaborate when she would return to the show, it shouldn’t be too long. Her children need her there for them, and Finn is going crazy without her by his side.

As she walks through the mental health storyline, viewers are reminded of Laura and the coma she was in for years before returning to the show. Viewers speculated that the stalker storyline would lead to a mental health-based story for Elizabeth, which is exactly where things are now.

Fortunately, Rebecca Herbst will not be exiting her role as Elizabeth Webber.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.