Days of our Lives spoilers: A marriage proposal and a wedding riddled with secrets hit Salem

Happy occasions are filled with fear and worry on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease happy celebrations are coming to Salem, but will they last with all the looming secrets being kept around town.

The NBC soap opera will celebrate Juneteenth a couple of days late though thanks to the recent preemptions. Speaking of Days not airing, the January 6 committee hearings are slated for next week. So the special episode and more could be preempted.

If Days doesn’t air, new episodes won’t be pushed back. Fans can watch the preempted episodes on Peacock or the NBC app.

Abe and Paulina wed on Juneteenth

The new promo video for the hit daytime drama gives fans a glimpse of Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) special day. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the moment Paulina makes bail, Abe puts the wheels in motion to marry her.

Paulina and Abe’s wedding will honor Juneteenth, taking place in the park with only close family and friends. Eli (Lamon Archey) is on hand to walk Paulina down the aisle, as Theo (Cameron Johnson) is there to stand up for Abe.

Even Mama Price (Marla Gibbs) makes it in time for the nuptials. The group, especially the bride and groom, are all smiles in the video clip. It appears that the wedding happens despite Lani (Sal Stowers) and Paulina harboring the secret of who really killed TR (William Christian).

Either that or Days is simply using the video as a way to tease fans into thinking Paulina and Abe wed.

Lucas proposes to Sami

Finally, Sami (Alison Sweeney) returns to Salem to check in on her family after Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) were possessed by the devil. In a truly emotional moment, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) surprises Sami with a touching proposal.

Things take a turn, though, as Lucas admits in the video, he has a confession to make to his lady love. Before he can get the words out, Sami makes it clear she loves him, and he can trust her with anything.

Lucas falling off the wagon the night Abigail (Marci Miller) died has been eating at him out of fear he did something to her. After all, Lucas did wake up with a hand injury.

The question is, will Lucas spill that secret or something else to Sami? Days spoilers tease Sami and Lucas get engaged, so whatever he confesses isn’t enough for her to turn him down.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the wedding or proposal is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.