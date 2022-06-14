A murder mystery has kicked off in Salem after Abigail’s death. Pic credit: NBC

Who stabbed Abigail on Days of our Lives? That’s the question on Days fans’ minds as Abigail’s (Marci Miller) death plays out on the hit NBC soap opera.

The rumor mill has been buzzing for weeks that the daytime drama would kick off the summer season with a brutal death and killer mystery. There was speculation Abigail was the character slated to be killed off.

It turns out all of those things are true. As news of Abigail’s shocking death sends shockwaves through Salem, her husband Chad (Billy Flynn) becomes determined to make her killer pay.

The question is, who killed Abigail on Days?

Let’s take a look at the suspect list so far.

Who might have stabbed Abigail on Days of our Lives?

In true soap opera fashion, there are already three suspects on the list of those who could have stabbed Abigail.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) are at the top of the list. Despite the pals telling each other they didn’t commit the act, they are both hiding something.

It certainly appears Gwen somehow escaped prison for a brief time. Leo was at the DiMera mansion spying on Abigail and now has items from her room.

They both had reason to kill Abigail, too, for revenge. Plus, the friends discussed offing Abigail not that long ago.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) is the third suspect on the list. He was not happy to learn Chad told Abigail that Lucas kidnapped Sami (Alison Sweeney), not EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Days of our Lives spoilers teased Lucas fell off the wagon, and boy did he ever. A blackout drunk night and a hand injury has put Lucas on the suspect list.

Who really killed Abigail on Days?

There’s no question this story will drag on for a while before the killer is revealed, with more suspects coming to light.

One person Chad already thinks could have stabbed his wife is Kate (Lauren Koslow). It’s not unlike Kate to go to extremes to save her children, and Chad knows that.

Odds are Kate isn’t the killer. She loves Chad like her son but will go to great lengths if she feels like Lucas did it.

Another fan theory being thrown around is that Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) had a hallucination due to Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) antidote and killed Abigail. After all, Sarah informed Marlena (Deidre Hall) that she hallucinated Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) when it was really Victor (John Aniston).

Yes, there are a few possibilities as to who killed Abigail on Days. Although, in most cases on the hit soap opera, the killer is usually the last person fans expect, Leo and Gwen should certainly not be ruled out.

They both had motives and are expendable. The characters can be written off the show easily for a while.

Who do you think killed Abigail?

To learn why head writer Ron Carlivati chose to kill off the pivotal character, click here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.