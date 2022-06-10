Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Death rocks Salem, Chad struggles, Tripp’s goodbye, and preemptions

Big changes are coming to Salem as one person leaves, and another is killed on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera reveal fans are in for another short week filled with sadness and heartache.

After one whole week of episodes, Days will once again be preempted. The daytime drama won’t air on Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18, due to NBC’s coverage of the US Open Golf Tournament.

That means only three new episodes will air but never fear because Days of our Lives is packing so much juicy entertainment in that time frame.

A shocking death takes over Salem

When a shocking death rocks Salem, life will never be the same for several residents. For months the rumor mill has been buzzing that Abigail (Marci Miller) will be murdered, kicking off a classic who dunnit mystery.

All signs point to this being true, with spoilers declaring Salem becomes a town of mourning. Tragedy brings Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), adding more fuel to the fire Abigail dies.

Another sign Abigail meets her maker is that Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) throw accusations at each other about taking their revenge plans too far. They did recently discuss killing Abigail. Plus, Gwen is furious that Abigial broke the mug she made for Jack.

Next week is rough for Chad (Billy Flynn), which again points to Abigail dying. Chad lashes out at Kate (Lauren Koslow) as the shocking death takes a toll on him.

Later as Chad searches for answers, Kate finds herself in the hot seat and working overtime to protect Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). It turns out Lucas falls off the wagon, which means he has no recollection of the night the murder occurred.

While a good portion of the short week focuses on the death or, rather, Abigail’s death, that’s not the only thing going down on Days of our Lives.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) breaks the news to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) that he’s made a choice about his future. The decision involves Tripp leaving town, so before the week ends, Tripp has a heartfelt farewell with Steve, Kayla, and Ava (Tamara Braun).

It sounds like Days is setting up the stage for Beyond Salem Season 2, which involves Kayla, Steve, and Tripp are all involved in. Perhaps Tripp heads to Seattle to be with his siblings Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Joey (Tanner Stine).

All this, plus sparks keep flying between Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) grow closer, much to Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) dismay, and Li (Remington Hoffman) breaks bad news to Gabi (Camila Banus).

Who’s ready for another jaw-dropping week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.