General Hospital spoilers for next week: Laura-centric episode, family drama, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that while the temperature is rising outside, it is also increasing in Port Charles.

Next week, GH fans will get a special episode focused on Laura (Genie Francis) to celebrate their ABC soap’s 15,000th episode.

The distance between family members is growing, and some feelings finally bubble over in would-be relationships some fans have been waiting to blossom.

Laura-centric episode

Mayor Laura Collins has been a staple on General Hospital for decades. She is one-half of the iconic Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura duo who took over the ABC soap in the 80s.

Currently, Laura has dealt with an unknown threat. They were attacked when she and Martin (Michael E. Knight) were at a safe house. It was initially believed that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) was behind it, but the police have ruled him out.

Look for that threat to be discussed and disclosed as this episode continues. As of now, it’s set to air on Tuesday, June 21, but that could change. The hearings for the January 6 committee are scheduled to air, so it’s advisable to count on the show being pushed back to Wednesday, June 22.

Michael and Sonny

The relationship between Michael (Chad Duell/Robert Adamson) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) isn’t getting any better. Dex (Evan Hofer) is working for Michael, and while Brando (Johnny Wactor) knows something is off with him, Sonny makes it clear he wants the two men to get along.

What Michael has planned where Dex is concerned remains unknown. He is busy making plans for the demise of his father. Someone will overhear what’s next on his agenda, which might surprise viewers. How will this affect things moving forward?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Cody (Brock Kelly) is still in town, and it doesn’t seem like he’s leaving anytime soon. He has blackmailed Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), but what did he overhear? No one knows what’s going on with the computer genius and why it has everything to do with Society Setups.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is also wondering why Cody is in Port Charles. He and Sam (Kelly Monaco) meet with him again, but will they be able to figure out the truth?

The battle for ELQ continues. Ned (Wally Kurth) is being pushed out. Michael and Drew (Cameron Mathison) want things to go their way. However, with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) in the mix, it’s unlikely to happen without a fight.

Look for Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) to have some much-needed time together and some Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin scenes.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.