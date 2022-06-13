General Hospital spoilers: Family conflict, a bar fight, and a catastrophic event take over Port Charles

Will Laura be able to save the good people of Port Charles before it’s too late? Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal jaw-dropping moments and unexpected twists are the name of the game on the hit ABC soap opera.

This week Port Charles faces a shocking turn of events that will leave many residents reeling. Family battle lines are drawn as relationships are tested, and intensity reaches an all-time high on GH.

The stakes have never been higher for family ties and relationships bonds

Thanks to the new preview video, General Hospital fans know it’s a must-see week of the show.

Hot on the heels of Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) getting Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) into bed, she and killer bio father Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) relish in their little victory. GH viewers know they disagree on their next move, so their happiness will be short-lived.

Over with Ava (Maura West), she reels from Nikolas’ sudden request for a divorce. Is this really the end or just another part of a master Cassadine plan?

The Cassadines aren’t the only family having issues. Things get tense between TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) at The Savoy when TJ gets the impression his uncle doesn’t want him around.

Perhaps TJ will get a little too close to discovering Curtis’ business connection to Selina (Lydia Look). Whatever the case, Curtis will certainly have some explaining to do when it comes to his nephew.

Carly (Laura Wright) has another emotional exchange with Sonny (Maurice Benard), as she declares she doesn’t know who he is anymore. The relationship between Michael (Chad Duell) and Sonny’s getting worse.

All signs point to Sonny and Carly’s latest interaction being a result of the tense father and son dynamic.

Violence and danger erupt in Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers teased that Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) take matters into their own hands to prove Esme recorded the sext tape of Joss and Cam (William Lipton).

The video features the two friends in the midst of a violent bar fight. Trina and Joss look on in shock as the fight breaks out. It’s certainly not a situation the teens are used to being around.

As if all that drama and intensity isn’t enough, Nancy Lee Grahn returns to playing Alexis with a bang. Alexis makes a distress phone call to Laura (Genie Francis), warning that something catastrophic is about to go down in Port Charles.

Can Laura prevent what’s about to happen in her town?

That question and more will be answered on this week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap opera.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.