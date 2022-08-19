General Hospital spoilers for next week: Willow’s options, Cassadine drama, and a Quartermaine picnic

Willow is grappling with devastating news. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease there are plenty of surprises in store.

The Quartermaines are hosting a fundraiser picnic for the hospital, and several key Port Charles characters will attend.

While things have been going mostly well, Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) news is still heavily weighing on her.

Relationships are being tested, and loyalties are being discussed.

It’s about time to start prepping for November sweeps, which means the conflicts and drama are about to be turned all the way up.

Here’s what to expect next week in Port Charles as this week wraps up.

Willow and Michael talk

Willow has kept her diagnosis a secret from everyone except the doctors at General Hospital.

When the pregnant soon-to-be nurse takes another meeting with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), she will discuss her options.

The biggest issue is her pregnancy and the various ways to treat leukemia.

General Hospital spoilers tease Willow, and Michael (Chad Duell) will have a sit-down. Will she finally confide in the man she loves and is building a family with, or will she give him minimal details and downplay everything?

The Quartermaine picnic

Half of next week’s episodes will be dedicated to the fundraiser the Quartermaines are throwing for General Hospital.

The typical attendees, including Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), will be there. These two have been at an impasse about moving to the next step in their relationship.

When Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda) works his magic and concocts something to help their love, will they finally make a decision?

Speaking of decisions, things for Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) are bordering on a more than friends line. Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) mentioned it this week, and it looks like the General Hospital writers are toying with that pairing.

Olivia and her opinions are all over the place, but she clarifies that she is not here for Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) together.

Cassadine drama

As if Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) doesn’t know who Ava (Maura West) is, he warns her not to cross the Cassadines. She isn’t new at this game, and with Esme (Avery Pohl) still “missing,” there’s no telling what’s at stake.

Spoilers tease that Ava is caught off-guard, but does it have to do with Esme or something else?

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) works hard to connect to Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), but it doesn’t go well. And when a truth knocks over Spencer, will it be that his father bedded his girlfriend?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.