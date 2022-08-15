General Hospital spoilers: Willow’s devastating news, Trina’s verdict, and Esme’s whereabouts

Willow gets bad news on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease it’s a big week in Port Charles.

After what seems like months, the verdict in Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial is back.

There have also been some questions about where Esme (Avery Pohl) is, especially because she was supposed to testify for the prosecution and disappeared.

Portia (Brooke Kerr) will be faced with trying to save her daughter’s future or disregarding her doctor’s oath. Jordan (Tanisha Harper) did her a solid by pulling the elevator alarm, allowing her access to the room where Oz (Max Faugno) remains in a coma.

As the summer’s hottest storylines continue to push on, the writers are gearing up for the fall storylines that will carry on into November sweeps.

Here’s what to expect in Port Charles this week.

Jordan has questions for Nikolas

When Jordan appears a Wyndemere, she has questions for Nikolas (Marcus Coloma), who is waiting at the door with Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) behind him.

Everyone wants to know where Esme is, and if she isn’t at Wyndemere, where is she?

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Of course, the first place anyone would look is where she was last seen.

Will the staff talk to Jordan and reveal the fight they heard between Ava (Maura West) and Esme?

Jury is back

The jury returns with a verdict for Trina, and based on the reactions in the General Hospital preview video, it looks like it may not be good news.

Joss (Eden McCoy) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) look shocked as the camera pans to their faces.

Does this mean that Trina will get a guilty verdict, or will the shock be because she was found not guilty without the testimony of Esme or Oz?

This determines the course of Trina’s life and could ruin everything she’s worked so hard to overcome.

Other Port Charles happenings

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is awaiting her biopsy results, and General Hospital spoilers already teased that the answers won’t be what she hoped to hear.

This is likely leading up to the reveal that Nina (Cynthia Watros) is her mother. Carly (Laura Wright) knows the truth and keeps the secret from her. She will go to great lengths to ensure it doesn’t get out, but if Willow’s condition worsens, that could change.

Be sure to tune in daily to see how these storylines play out, so you don’t miss a second of the juicy soapy drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.