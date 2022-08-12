General Hospital spoilers for next week: Willow’s test results, Trina’s verdict, and Elizabeth struggles

Elizabeth has another episode on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal some answers are about to be given.

Two major storylines are about to get some resolution, but will it be what the fans hope for?

Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial has been up in the air with the jury deliberating. She’s attempted to keep her mind busy, but it isn’t working as she’d hoped.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) doubts his move, but it’s too late for the Cassadine heir.

Meanwhile, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) worries about the obstacle she must face. Keeping Michael (Chad Duell) in the dark hasn’t been easy, but how long will she continue to do so?

Here’s what to expect for next week in Port Charles.

Willow gets news

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Willow will get news that will rattle her early next week.

It appears leukemia will be what the doctors found, and how she takes the news leads her to TJ (Tajh Bellow). She uses the doctor as a shoulder to cry on and someone to talk to.

Will he push her to confide in Michael for the support she needs?

This will also be the catalyst to finding out that Nina (Cynthia Watros) is her mother. Will this put Carly (Laura Wright) on high alert? Could another test result swap be in the cards? This is daytime TV, after all.

What’s wrong with Elizabeth?

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has been a mess for months. She did her time trying to get her head right, but something was still missing.

She freaked out in the stairwell at General Hospital when she flashed back to Peter (Wes Ramsey) at the bottom of the stairs. Elizabeth appears to be suffering from some PTSD-like affliction, which would make sense based on what she’s been through because of Peter.

Will Finn (Michael Easton) be able to help her?

Trina’s verdict

The jury is back next week on General Hospital.

What will this mean for Trina? Will she be back to living her normal life, or will her worst nightmare come true?

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) is investigating Esme’s (Avery Pohl) disappearance. This leaves Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) in a lurch. Will they be able to pull it together, or will this lead to the parapet accident being revealed?

