General Hospital spoilers: Relationships are tested

Ava is worried about Esme’s whereabouts as her marriage to Nikolas implodes. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that more of the same is happening this week, with some relationship issues thrown in for good measure.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) is still waiting for the jury to return a verdict in the sex tape case. Despite so many trying to help her, it was left down to her testimony and her trial.

Ava (Maura West) is still reeling from everything that happened with Esme (Avery Pohl) and her marriage to Nikolas (Marcus Coloma), all but officially ending.

Plenty is happening in the romantic world too.

As things continue to wind down after July sweeps, the ABC soap is gearing up for the stories that will take viewers through November sweeps.

Here’s what viewers can expect from General Hospital this week.

Nina and Sonny

Since they have tried to move forward with a relationship, things haven’t been easy for Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros).

She can’t help but wonder about his loyalty to Carly (Laura Wright), and he is floored that she bought the half of the Metro Court his ex-wife lost.

All Nina has wanted was to be with Sonny since he was “Mike,” and now, things are complicated, and it looks like their rocky road may spell trouble for them both.

Britt and Cody

Despite her seeming distaste for Cody (Josh Kelly), Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) appears to be warming up to the mystery man.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) both like him, even though Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) warned them.

Something is amiss with Cody, but with Sam and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) backing him up, it’s hard for anyone to believe there could be malintent.

Speaking of Sam and Dante, things are complicated between them. Their relationship is good, but taking the next step appears hard for Sam. Moving in together is typically what a couple in their position would do, but it doesn’t seem feasible with their kids in the mix.

Esme is still missing

Ava worries about when Esme will pop up again. Is she dead? After all, there was no body found.

Many have survived the fall from the parapet, including Ava herself. Nikolas didn’t appear worried about her popping back up, but Ava was on edge.

There is so much to unpack as this week begins with new episodes.

