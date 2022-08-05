General Hospital spoilers for next week: Portia worries, Anna digs, and Cody opens up

Anna knows Valentin isn’t being truthful on General Hospital. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

General Hospital spoilers reveal next week’s episode of the ABC soap will be more of the same.

There’s been plenty of dancing around the truth in Port Charles, which will continue well into next week.

Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial continues to hang in the balance as the jury deliberates over whether the young girl is guilty or innocent. Viewers know she isn’t the one who filmed the video, as do several people in her corner, but did she do enough to make the jury believe that?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) has a lot going on in his life. He has to navigate his complicated relationship with Nina (Cynthia Watros), deal with Dex (Evan Hofer) trying to break into the organization, and help Brando (Johnny Wactor) as he navigates the latest incident with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

The Metro Court pool will be a happening place again next week as several people need distractions from life.

Here’s what to expect from the good people of Port Charles next week.

Portia’s concern for Trina grows

Desperate times call for desperate measures, right? It looks like that’s exactly what happens when Portia (Brook Kerr) worries about her daughter’s fate.

She is concerned that Trina will be locked away, and an appeal might not work.

General Hospital spoilers tease that by mid-week, there will be a big decision ahead for Portia ad Curtis (Donnell Turner). Something tells us that it may have to do with the bartender in the coma. However, could it be what viewers have wondered forever, and Portia spills that Trina is Curtis’ daughter and a product of their affair?

By the end of the week, Curtis worries about how the trial is not only affecting Trina but also Portia.

Anna wants answers

It’s easy to see Anna (Finola Hughes) wants to move forward with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), but she just can’t trust him. His answers were sketchy at best, and with the weeks he was unaccounted for, she feels something more sinister is happening.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) will question where his son’s loyalties lie. And speaking of Victor, he wants all of the Cassadines on board for Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), including Alexis (Nancy Lee Grah).

When Anna turns to Felicia (Kristina Wagner), will she be able to crack the mystery that is Valentin?

Cody opens up

It’s been a mystery since Cody (Josh Kelly) arrived in Port Charles. We know he has connections to Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), but there’s more to the story.

He will try to win Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) over again. This time, he will open up to her, and General Hospital viewers will get more information about his past.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) feels bad that he gave into Cody and set him up with Britt. He will try to run interference, but it looks like it isn’t successful.

