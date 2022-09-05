General Hospital spoilers: Trina’s party rocks, Sonny issues a warning, and danger looms

Sonny lets his opinion be known on GH. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap opera tease a celebration, self-destruction, and someone getting hurt.

It’s a big week in Port Charles with the highly anticipated return of Nelle (Chloe Lanier).

Whether Nelle returns in a dream or in the flesh is something GH fans will just have to watch to find out.

There’s plenty of other chaos erupting on the daytime drama besides what’s coming up with Nelle.

Hot on the heels of Ava (Maura West), another Port Charles resident finds themselves in danger.

The latest preview video dropped by ABC teased things aren’t all doom and gloom. A party gets the Savoy rocking.

Celebrating Trina

Now that Trina (Tabyana Ali) has her life back following Esme (Avery Pohl), it’s time to party. A performance by Cameron (William Lipton) has guests, including Josslyn (Eden McCoy), Portia (Brook Kerr), and Curtis (Donnell Turner) on their feet dancing.

Curtis also takes the time to remind Trina, Portia, Taggert (Réal Andrews), and Rory (Michael Kruse) that they all “deserve some happiness” after recent events. Portia and Curtis relish their engagement as romance continues to blossom for Rory and Trina.

One person not enjoying the party is Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), who leers into the celebration just in time to spy Trina and Rory in a kiss.

Sasha scares Lucy, and Sonny gives advice

The preview video also features Sonny (Maurice Benard) giving Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) some advice. Sonny warns the new couple they are playing with fire.

Could it be that the mob boss doesn’t approve of Chase and Brook Lynn’s scheme to take down Linc (Dan Buran)?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the past is about to come back and haunt Nina (Cynthia Watros). In the video, both Nina and Carly (Laura Wright) are visibly upset, and with Nelle’s return, all of this spells trouble.

Carly has been hiding the truth from Nina that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is Nelle’s twin and Nina’s daughter. It seems like that bombshell would be dropped in November sweeps, but the video footage could mean the secret is out.

Meanwhile, Lucy (Lynn Herring) is taken aback when Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) becomes enraged during a meeting. Sasha bangs her fists down on a table so hard the table shakes, and Lucy jumps.

It’s no secret that Lucy wants Sasha replaced as the face of Deception. This encounter only reassures Lucy it’s time to cut Sasha loose.

All of this plus, the person who hooked Ava is still running around Port Charles, which means danger lurks for everyone.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.