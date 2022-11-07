General Hospital spoilers: Nina stirs the pot and Willow gets bad news

Willow made a tough choice and now she has to deal with the consequences. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease things kick up this week on the ABC soap.

The writers have been teasing Nina (Cynthia Watros), believing an affair was happening between TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

That storyline is front and center this week, even ahead of the Hook Killer’s next victim.

In true soap fashion, things get twisted, and when the truth finally comes out, things will be even worse than anyone could have imagined.

When Friday’s episode ended, Willow received a call from Terry (Cassandra James).

This week, she sees the doctor and gets news that will rock her world.

Here’s what is happening this week on General Hospital.

Nina stirs the pot to stick it to Michael

It’s no secret the bad blood between Nina and Michael (Chad Duell) isn’t going to end anytime soon.

She saw TJ and Willow getting close, which made her think they are having an affair behind Michael’s back.

When Nina sees another moment, it looks like she approaches Sonny (Maurice Benard) about it, and he tells her, “Michael does not need to know anything,” as he walks up.

Nina must have spilled the beans because another scene shows Michael confronting TJ and Willow, asking them what is happening between them.

Willow gets devastating news

Terry tells Willow devastating news as she and TJ sit in the doctor’s office.

After the tests, it was determined that Willow’s leukemia had moved to stage four. This is a big deal because she is pregnant with her and Michael’s baby, and she ignored treatment to save the pregnancy without telling him what is happening.

She confides in TJ that she is so scared as they share an embrace. At some point, Michael confronts them, and Willow is forced to make a decision. Does she tell him the truth?

This could change everything for Michael and Willow, who just discussed possibly getting married and continuing to build their life together in a real way.

Michael has had a tragedy of love lost. He’s had so many heartbreaks, and now, he could lose Willow and their unborn baby.

This storyline will be big for sweeps month and will likely continue for weeks to come.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.