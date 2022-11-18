General Hospital spoilers for next week: Victor is one step ahead, Nina and Carly battle, and Thanksgiving

Nina and Carly will go head to head next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease tense confrontations are coming.

November sweeps are half over, so there’s still plenty of drama in store for the notoriously soapiest month of the year.

Several front-burner storylines are tied together by Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) at the helm. That won’t change, either.

Despite being a short week due to Thanksgiving, there is still plenty for viewers to look forward to where their favorites are concerned.

New episodes air Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with an encore airing on Thanksgiving Day and the show preempted for football on Friday.

Here’s what to expect for General Hospital next week.

Victor is still pulling strings

Victor is public enemy number one where the people of Port Charles are concerned.

Next week on General Hospital, Victor will come face to face with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) after learning he brought his daughter back home with help from Laura (Genie Francis) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom).

It won’t be a father and son endearing moment, but something tells us it will be worth the watch.

Speaking of Valentin, when he and Martin (Michael E. Knight) team up to figure out the truth, they may get way more than they bargained for with their partnership.

Meanwhile, Robert (Tristan Rogers) has questions for Holly (Emma Samms), but he may want to tread lightly because if she answers correctly, it could mean his heart gets broken. After all, Victor has Holly working for him. Thursday’s episode hinted that Holly was the one who was disguised as Anna (Finola Hughes) when she shot Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Carly vs. Nina

It’s finally happening. Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Carly (Laura Wright) will have a knockdown drag-out fight. We’ve been waiting for this to happen for months, and now, it’s finally here.

Carly learns the truth about Willow (Katelyn McMullen) and her cancer. She is shocked to learn the truth, and now she will be faced with the decision to come clean about Willow’s biological mother.

They need a relative donor, and Nina would help in a heartbeat if she knew the truth.

When the two come face to face, they will exchange words. Could this be about Nina’s insinuation that Willow and TJ (Tajh Bellow) were having an affair? Now that she knows it’s cancer, she is likely angry that Nina would put Willow through the scrutiny of it all.

Remember, it is a short week. Thanksgiving Day will be an encore presentation of the episode from 2021 when Sam (Kelly Monaco) was surprised when Drew (Cameron Mathison) showed up on her doorstep.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.