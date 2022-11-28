General Hospital spoilers: Quartermaine mishap, Holly gets caught, and more

Robert winds up in the hospital after an encounter with Holly. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that Thanksgiving in Port Charles is anything but ordinary.

There is plenty of love to go around, with couples celebrating the holiday together.

As November sweeps wrap up, several storylines have heated up that will continue through the holiday season.

Betrayals have consequences, and some of those are learned this week.

While families will come together, others will be torn apart.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Quartermaine Thanksgiving

Who would have thought Carly (Laura Wright) would be delighted to celebrate the holidays with the Quartermaines?

Everything changed when Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) mentioned things were going smoothly.

The General Hospital preview video shows the horrified guests outside the Quartermaine home as what appears to be a turkey vulture inside the house as they peer in through the doors.

It may be another holiday where pizza is served for dinner.

Holly Sutton is caught

After stealing the jewels from Robert (Tristan Rogers), Holly (Emma Samms) headed straight to Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

She gets caught up this week when Jordan (Tanisha Harper) demands she comes out. Robert is standing with Mac (John J. York) outside with plenty of police presence.

Will this be the beginning of Anna (Finola Hughes) returning home after being framed?

With Holly being outnumbered now, what does that mean for Ethan (Nathan Parsons)? Will Victor kill him as promised?

Is this the end of Victor’s reign of terror? Something tells us it isn’t even close to being over.

Quality time for couples

Currently, there are four couples on the front burner storylines.

General Hospital spoilers teased that Sonny (Maurice Benard) would make promises to Nina (Cynthia Watros) to assure her things were moving forward. They shared a romantic embrace and kiss in the preview video.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are also going strong. It looks like they will enjoy the holiday together.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) are also moving forward. These two have been hot commodities since before they started a relationship. Their chemistry is so, so good.

And finally, Carly and Drew (Cameron Mathison). This relationship might be doomed, though. As Drew moves forward by looking for Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) birth parents, he may discover Carly lied to him in the beginning.

There is a lot to unpack, and this week, there are five episodes to do that.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.