Steve Burton joins Days of our Lives after General Hospital firing

Steve Burton has officially signed on to Days of our Lives one year after he was fired from General Hospital.

The soap opera vet was let go from GH last November after he didn’t comply with the show’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Jason Morgan was once again presumed dead, but General Hospital fans were hoping Steve and the character would return now that the mandate has been lifted.

It turns out that Steve will be back in daytime.

However, instead of returning to the ABC soap opera, Steve will be reprising the role of Harris Michaels on Days of our Lives.

The actor originated the role of Harris in the 1980s, then brought the character back this past summer on Beyond Salem Chapter 2.

Steve Burton returns to Days of our Lives as Harris Michaels

People was first to break the news that Steve has joined Days as a full-time cast member. The magazine revealed that the daytime drama has “a thrilling new storyline” for Steve and the character of Harris that will have “more mystery, high-stakes adventure, and romance.”

Although most details are being kept under wraps, Peacock has shared that Steve will be working alongside fan-favorites Stephen Nichols (Steve), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Deidre Hall (Marlena), and Drake Hogestyn (John).

Perhaps Harris will be involved with Orpheus (George DelHoyo), who, as fans know, is determined to wreak havoc on John, Steve, Marlena, Kayla, Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Roman (Josh Taylor).

Unfortunately, the big reveal won’t be happening soon. Steve is expected to debut on the Peacock soap opera in early 2023.

A premiere date has yet to be revealed, but it’s a safe bet Steve and Harris will pop up during February sweeps.

What has Steve Burton been up to since leaving General Hospital?

As mentioned above, it’s been a year since Steve left General Hospital and the role of Jason Morgan behind. Since then, he has been busy doing his podcast, That’s Awesome, with his good friend and former GH costar, Bradford Anderson.

Steve and Bradford also have a music and comedy show they take on the road quite often. They just announced an east coast holiday tour.

Those who follow Steve on social media know he’s a fanatic about fitness. Steve has a fitness program that helps people reach their health and fitness goals.

While Steve Burton isn’t returning to General Hospital, he will soon be back in the soap opera world as he returns to Days of our Lives, where his daytime career began.

