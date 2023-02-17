General Hospital spoilers for next week: Esme goes into labor, Portia faces the music, and Alexis gets a clue

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit ABC soap opera tease that February sweeps are going out with a bang.

Sweeps have brought so many jaw-dropping moments on the daytime drama, and the hits are still coming.

The fallout of Portia’s (Brook Kerr) lies will be front and center next week.

Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) escaping from Spring Ridge with Heather (Alley Mills) and Esme (Avery Pohl) will also be a big storyline.

GH viewers can look forward to a big revelation on The Hook killer front as this story gets ready to take yet another turn.

There’s a new investigation keeping Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) busy too, and so much more. So let’s take a look at what’s happening in Port Charles next week.

The aftermath of Portia’s lie

Portia finds herself backed into a corner over her lies about Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) paternity. She will face off with Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Taggert (Réal Andrews) over her actions.

After dealing with Portia, Curtis turns to Marshall (Robert Gossett) to process the news he might be Trina’s father.

Meanwhile, a distraught Trina leans on Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) as she reels from what her mother did. They grow even closer when Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) fills them in on her Hook Killer theory.

It seems that Alexis finally puts the pieces of the puzzle together, realizing the crazy connections Esme has in Port Charles.

Ryan, Heather, and Esme keep things interesting

In true soap opera fashion, Esme goes into labor at the worst possible time, on the run with her crazy father and mother.

Esme has a lot to worry about, considering her current situation. The stress puts her and her baby’s life in grave danger.

Meanwhile, Heather makes a bold move that has Felicia (Kristina Wagner) helping an injured friend. All signs point to Heather hurting someone.

Could it be that Heather hurts Ava (Maura West) in a fit of rage over Ryan’s need to see Ava thwarting their escape plan?

Shots are also fired on Spoon Island amid all this craziness, as the walls close in on Heather and Ryan and their secret that Esme’s their daughter.

Yes, Mac (John J. York) and Jordan figure out what’s going on and head to Spoon Island, where GH fans can expect an explosive showdown.

There’s also a chance Nikolas’ (Adam Huss) dead body is found, because before the week is over, Laura (Genie Francis) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) comfort Spencer in his time of need.

Other Port Charles tidbits

In other GH spoiler news, Sonny needs Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) help, and Nina (Cynthia Watros) has a warning for Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Plus, Scott (Kin Shriner) is forced to seek out Robert (Tristan Rogers) in an attempt to protect Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), while Josslyn (Eden McCoy) has mixed emotions about her relationship with Dex (Evan Hofer).

It’s another don’t-miss week of the hit daytime drama! Be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.