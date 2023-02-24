General Hospital spoilers for next week: Trina stands her ground, Jordan gets visitors, and Esme draws a line

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease more questions and theories arise.

It’s been a busy month for the people of Port Charles as the Hook Killer is finally behind bars, and Ryan Chamberlain’s (Jon Lindstrom) decades of terror are finally over.

Sweeps month was entertaining, and the coming months are expected to be as intense. With March on the horizon, there is much to look forward to regarding the ABC soap.

Now that the Cassadine baby has been born, plenty remains to figure out.

As February wraps up, look for some new mysteries to creep up.

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital next week.

Trina’s paternity fallout continues

Portia’s (Brook Kerr) lies continue to take center stage. Trina (Tabyana Ali) can’t wrap her head around the fact that she doesn’t know the truth about who she is because Taggert (Real Andrews) may not be her birth father.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) will confront Jordan (Tanisha Harper) about her suspicions regarding him being Trina’s father. He is angry about a lot, and General Hospital spoilers tease that he will likely lash out at his ex-wife. After all, their marriage ended because of lies she told him while they were together.

Not only will Jordan hear from Curtis, but Portia will also cross her path. What the two women do remains unclear, but spoilers tease Portia surprises her nemesis, so maybe there’s some reconciliation. Unlikely, but fans can hope.

Trina isn’t going to change her mind or her position. Expect her upset and feelings of betrayal to stick around for some time.

Cassadine baby drama

Esme (Avery Pohl) welcomed a baby boy at Wyndemere after she was taken hostage by Ryan and Heather Webber (Alley Mills). She still has no memory of who she is or what she did, but it was made clear she is not the Hook Killer.

She was scared when Heather and Ryan broke her out of Spring Ridge. While in labor, she learned that Heather was her mother, which sent her into panic and fright.

Next week, Esme will make it clear where she stands. Does this have to do with Heather or something to do with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) seeking custody of her son?

Even in her time of need, Esme knew Laura (Genie Francis) could be trusted. Will these two form a close bond?

Other Port Charles tidbits

General Hospital fans will see more from Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy). Viewers have enjoyed their banter.

There will also be some more Gregory (Gregory Harrison) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) scenes as well. They grew together during the Hook Killer chase, and now that it’s over, could more be in the cards?

As Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) condition continues to worsen, Carly (Laura Wright) and Joss (Eden McCoy) rally around to support Michael (Chad Duell).

Be sure to tune in daily to ensure no moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.