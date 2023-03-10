General Hospital spoilers for next week: Laura plays referee, Spencer rages, and Carly and Sonny’s dilemma

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap opera tease the hits keep on coming in Port Charles.

The 60th-anniversary celebration of GH will take place in April with the return of the Nurses Ball, and all roads are leading to that right now.

In true soap opera fashion, several climatic events will go down at the Nurses Ball.

Speaking of the Nurses Ball, Lucy (Lynn Herring) loses patience with the plan to take down Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), especially as she’s missing out on planning the beloved event.

Lucky for Lucy, Victor finds himself with new information that plays right into Laura (Genie Francis), Anna (Finola Hughes), Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), and Felicia (Kristina Wagner).

There’s so much more going down in Port Charles than taking down Victor, so let’s look at what else GH fans can expect from next week.

Spencer’s angst has Laura caught in the middle

The tug of war for baby Ace heats up, as does Spencer’s (Nicholas Chavez) anger issues, and it only makes things worse for him. Not only that, but when Spencer, Trina (Tabyana Ali), and Joss (Eden McCoy) learn Cam’s (William Lipton) leaving Port Charles, Spencer gets more upset.

Meanwhile, Esme (Avery Pohl) gets a surprise visitor in Spring Ridge. It sounds like Esme’s old nanny Maggie (Heather Olt), shows up in Port Charles.

The tension between Spencer and Esme turns Laura into a referee. Laura also finds herself playing peacemaker on a couple of political issues and the plan to take down Victor.

Déjà vu for Carly and Sonny

Next week Sonny (Maurice Benard) finds himself in a dangerous business situation, and Carly (Laura Wright), of all people, provides a distraction to help him out. The exes end up in familiar territory that reminds them of the love they once shared.

Carly and Sonny’s reminiscing ways may be short-lived, though, thanks to Nina (Cynthia Watros). After learning what Carly and Drew (Cameron Mathison) did, Nina ponders turning them into the SEC.

A talk with Phyllis (Joyce Guy) gives Nina some perspective, but not in the way Phyllis intended. There’s no way Nina will keep quiet after Carly kept the news about Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) from her.

General Hospital fans can also expect Nina to get a reality check with all signs pointing to Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) putting her bio mom on blast again.

Other GH news

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Joss seeks advice from Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman), while Dex (Evan Hofer) manages to impress Sonny again. The latter puts Dex’s relationship with Joss in jeopardy.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) are suspicious, and Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Diane (Carolyn Hennes) grow closer, working on a case.

All of this, plus Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) spills some tea, Chase (Josh Swickard) is there for a friend in need, and Trina has a plan to find out the truth.

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit ABC daytime drama?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.