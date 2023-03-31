General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nurse’s Ball kick-off, Cassadine chaos, and more Port Charles drama

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap opera tease that a fan-favorite event begins with drama erupting all over Port Charles.

This week GH said goodbye to Epiphany in a tear-jerker episode honoring Sony Eddy.

The episode was the beginning of a month-long celebration to honor General Hospital’s 60th anniversary.

It’s no secret the daytime drama has a lot of shocking moments, truth bombs, and big returns in store for the anniversary festivities.

Another pivotal celebration is the Nurses Ball, which has not happened since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nurses Ball certainly takes center stage, but there’s plenty more in store for GH fans.

The Cassadine men are up to no good

Now that Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) knows what Anna (Finola Hughes), Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), and Lucy (Lynn Herring) did to him, he ups his game. Victor makes a prediction that will have all those who have wronged him afraid.

Like father like son appears to be the case when Valentin continues to be just as defiant as his father, except it’s Victor that Valentin is defying. Valentin’s actions have Victor shouting out demands and warmings all over the place.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) also finds himself on the receiving end of his great uncle’s wrath. That’s not all for Spencer either because the young Cassadine is left shook before the week is over.

All of this has Laura (Genie Francis) suspicious and worried. Laura knows double-crossing Victor will have consequences, so she goes to great lengths to protect Spencer and baby Ace.

Nurse’s Ball festivities

Since the jig is up on taking down Victor, Lucy gets to be on hand for the Nurse’s Ball. In true Lucy fashion, though, she gets all wound up over something that happens at the event.

The good people of Port Charles get all dolled up to walk the red carpet, where correspondent Sydney Val Jean, played by Grey’s Anatomy’s Chandra Wilson, gets all the juicy details.

Valentin takes a Victor break to romance Anna at the Nurse’s Ball to prove they are the real deal. However, Anna ends up alarmed, so things don’t quite as Valentin hoped.

Meanwhile, Spencer and Trina (Tabyana Ali) have a tense conversation that could make or break their new relationship during the event.

On Wednesday, April 5, a very special guest star hits the Nurse’s Ball stage as the week becomes filled with amazing musical performances.

Other Port Charles News

Lucy isn’t the only one riddled up, either. Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is filled with regrets, and one moment involving Chase (Josh Swickard) has her seeing red.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) falls back into her old ways, while Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) are placed in quite a predicament.

Over with Sonny (Maurice Benard), he and Sam (Kelly Monaco) help someone in need. All signs point to Curtis (Donnell Turner) because spoilers reveal Portia (Brook Kerr) ends up deeply concerned, and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) gets bad news.

There’s so much happening next week on GH. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.