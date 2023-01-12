General Hospital teases big plans, return of Tracy Quartermaine

Jane Elliot will return to the role of Tracy Quartermaine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

General Hospital fans are in for a big treat when April rolls around.

EP Frank Valentini teased big things during a panel at the Winter TCAs.

Not only will some Port Charles icons return to celebrate the 60th-anniversary, but General Hospital is bringing the Nurses Ball back. The beloved event hasn’t aired in over two years and has been a huge part of the show since the storyline with Robin (Kimberly McCullough) contracting HIV aired.

With the storylines airing now and the lead into February sweeps beginning, there will be plenty to look forward to over the next couple of months.

There will also be a tribute to Sonya Eddy, who tragically passed away in December. She held the role of Epiphany Johnson since the character’s inception in 2006. Her beautiful voice always blessed the Nurses Ball, so it will be bittersweet when the event returns.

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital as the 60th-anniversary approaches.

General Hospital legends return

During the Winter TCA panel, Frank Valentini teased that following the Nurses Ball (which kicks off the month of April), “icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past.”

Jane Elliot is set to reprise her role of Tracy Quartermaine, which has been long overdue. She retired from the show but has made brief appearances here and there, most recently when news of Luke Spencer’s (Tony Geary) death came to pass.

There is a lot for Tracy to do, which may include teaming up with some of the vets Frank teased during his talk on the panel. Who will return remains a mystery, but some speculation is everything ties into whatever Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) has been up to over the last several months.

Perhaps Holly (Emma Samms) will return with Ethan (Nathan Parsons) in tow. After all, she disappeared to go look for him after escaping Victor’s clutches.

Tribute to Sonya Eddy

General Hospital has planned a special tribute to the late Sonya Eddy to kick off the month-long celebration. She was a staple on the show and just beginning to start a storyline that would have made her a doctor.

Since her passing was unexpected, the writers needed time to put together something fitting. At the end of a recent episode of General Hospital, the show posted a small montage to remember Sonya, but something more fitting and in-depth is coming.

General Hospital viewers have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks and months. 60 years on television is a long time, and from the tease, it seems like the writers and Frank Valentini have big plans.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.