What’s wrong with Gregory on General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers have been watching as Gregory (Gregory Harrison) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) battle back and forth.

She took it upon herself to butt into his business, and while he wasn’t happy about it, he finally let her in.

He has been holding out on everyone, including his sons. Gregory has been seeking medical care, and when he was caught by Finn (Michael Easton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) at GH, he brushed off his appointment.

Alexis wanted Gregory to help her at the paper full-time, and he declined, citing issues with his teaching job. However, she quickly learned that was not the case.

In true Alexis fashion, she assumed the worst about him. Again, she accused Gregory of having a drinking problem (projection much?), which was not the case.

Viewers assumed something more was happening to him, and they were right.

So, is Gregory dying on General Hospital?

Gregory reveals the truth about his health on General Hospital

After collapsing in Alexis’ office, it was time that Gregory told the truth about what’s been happening in his life.

He described not wanting to burden his sons right now, as that time will come. He quit his teaching job because he slurred his words one day and panicked about what it would be like if it happened again in his class.

Finally, Gregory revealed his diagnosis was ALS. It’s also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS “is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.”

He described some of his symptoms and revealed that he is trying to hold out until the time comes when his children will have to take care of him.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for ALS. The only thing that could be done is to slow the progression, which seems to be the course Gregory is taking.

The answer to is Gregory dying, in short, is yes.

What’s next for Gregory on General Hospital?

It appears the General Hospital writers are dancing around a love story between Gregory and Alexis.

That will depend on her reaction and what she does or does not say to his sons.

His role isn’t tied to anything mainstream right now, as most of the focus is on the Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) takedown.

Chase is reinstated to the PCPD, and Finn is tiptoeing around a relationship with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst); the last thing Gregory wants to do is disrupt his sons and their lives right now.

The big question is — what will Alexis do with the information, and will she keep quiet while helping Gregory?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.