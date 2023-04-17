General Hospital spoilers: Spencer and Trina are running out of time

General Hospital spoilers for this week of the ABC soap tease it’s all about the Sprina adventure on The Haunted Star.

Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) has messed things up for many people in Port Charles, and the hunt is on to find him and the ship.

The 60th anniversary of General Hospital was the first of the month, so this storyline and all that is happening is supposed to be special for the viewers. However, time will tell if the writers hit the mark with the audience.

With Trina (Tabyana Ali) as a stowaway and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) being held hostage, it gives off some Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis) vibes.

She was able to call Portia (Brook Kerr) and give her and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) information about where the boat was at the moment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to look forward to this week on General Hospital.

Spencer realizes how dire the situation is with Victor

In the General Hospital preview video, Spencer talks to Trina about their dire situation.

They need to stop Victor ahead of the boat docking because he has no idea what’s in store where they are headed.

He mentioned a toxin, which is presumably why he kidnapped Liesl (Kathleen Gati). Before she was sent back to her room, he told her the research would be delivered to her.

Spencer didn’t realize how dangerous Victor was, and now, he knows that he and Trina must make a move, or their lives could be in danger.

Trina’s friends and family team up

General Hospital spoilers teased that Curtis (Donnell Turner) would ask Drew (Cameron Mathison) for a favor.

He wants help tracking down The Haunted Star and rescuing Trina. He is afraid she won’t remain undetected for long. She was able to use the phone once, but with all of the guards on board, it’s only a matter of time before she is found.

Ava (Maura West) steps up for Portia. She loves Trina, and the two share a special bond. She likely offers help in finding her and bringing her back home. With Ava’s resources, Portia would be wise to take Ava’s help to save her daughter.

These are desperate times and ones that will lead General Hospital straight into May sweeps. Will Trina and Spencer be able to save themselves before time runs out?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.