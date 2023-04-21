General Hospital spoilers for next week: Victor smells victory, Willow has a setback, and Holly gets a shock

General Hospital spoilers tease a big week for the ABC soap as May sweeps are coming in hot.

Next week is officially the last week before sweeps begin, and so much is still happening in and around Port Charles.

As Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) continues to believe he has everyone right where he wants them, he will attempt to celebrate his victory. It may be too soon, though.

The much-discussed wedding day for Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). Everyone has been working together to assemble something for the couple, who may be on borrowed time.

With the return of Holly (Emma Samms), Ethan (James Ryan), and Tracy (Jane Elliot), there is plenty more to learn about Victor’s plan and what his next move could be.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Victor thinks he’s won

As General Hospital viewers know, Charles Shaughnessy is done in the role of Victor Cassadine. The character will likely perish or be taken to prison when the storyline wraps up.

At the beginning of the week, he will be delighted to learn he has almost succeeded. Of course, he had all the faith in the world his terrible plan would work.

However, the celebration will be short-lived by mid-week.

By the end of the week, Victor will have some unwanted guests. Will it be the women from Venezuela or Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Curtis (Donnell Turner)?

Willow’s setback

Time is running out when it comes to Willow. With Liesl (Kathleen Gati) gone, her chances of surviving are slowly dwindling away.

Willow has gotten significantly weaker, and when she suffers a setback, it may cost her the wedding she has been looking forward to having for months.

It seems the wedding does happen, as Michael is pointing fingers after the big event. Will it be because of Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros)?

More Port Charles news

General Hospital spoilers tease Holly gets a shock — but what or who could it be? The writers teased more familiar faces are on the way, so “who” is likely the best bet.

Also, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) are heating things up between them — but it may not last for long as they get interrupted.

Look for Chase (Josh Swickard) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) to lend a helping hand. Presumably to Willow and Michael for their wedding day.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.