General Hospital spoilers for next week: Michael is frantic, Victor is caught by surprise, and Nina tries to distract

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that May sweeps are coming in hot.

It’s been a surprise-filled April, and May will be even better.

The ABC soap celebrated 60 years on the air, and several familiar faces returned for the milestone.

Two significant storylines are happening right now, and both are intertwined.

There are rumblings about a death or two during sweeps, and a few suspects are in mind.

Here’s what to expect from the first week of May sweeps.

Michael is frantic

After the Millow wedding this week, it seems there is trouble in paradise.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) gets a shock. What that is remains to be seen.

However, it could be about her health, given that Michael (Chad Duell) becomes frantic the following day. She is on the verge of death, especially without Liesl (Kathleen Gati) there to do the transplant.

Also, Carly (Laura Wright) will show up when her son needs her, knowing what to do for him when he needs her the most.

Victor is caught off-guard

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) has worked out this plan meticulously.

Kidnapping Liesl, trying to “save” Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and baby Ace, and the bunker good old Mikos left are all part of his master plan.

Spoilers reveal that Liesl will likely stand up against Victor. While she agreed to use Spencer and Trina (Tabyana Ali) as lab rats, she isn’t the same Liesl she used to be. She is probably plotting to take Victor down and save them while also trying to get home to save Willow.

Toward the end of the week, it appears Victor is caught by surprise. Will it be because the dream team has found him and closed in to make sure he is finished once and for all?

Nina takes a meeting

At the beginning of the week, Nina (Cynthia Watros) takes a meeting with Martin (Micheal E. Knight). He is the one who turned over the information about Carly and Drew (Cameron Mathison) to the FCC.

What more they have to discuss remains to be seen, but when Sonny (Maurice Benard) finds out what she did and when it happened, he may not be happy with her. Ava (Maura West) did try to warn her, though. And speaking of the blonde vixen, the two friends catch up at the end of the week.

The writers are wasting no time kicking things into high gear for sweeps. And with these stellar performances, Daytime Emmy nominations usually come from them. This year’s nominees have been announced, and you can find the full list here.

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.