Daytime Emmy nominations 2023 — See the complete list of nominees

The Daytime Emmys are just two months away, and the nominations have finally been announced.

This is a big deal for soap fans, and the fact that the show is back on network television is exciting too.

For those who don’t know, the Daytime Emmys to soap fans are what the Oscars are to movie buffs. It is one day when the genre is celebrated, and viewers can enjoy seeing their favorite stars dressed up and ready to accept awards for the portrayal of their fictional counterparts.

With only four soaps on network television, the fact that they are still airing and thriving is nothing short of a miracle and a testament to fans’ and their loyalty to their “stories.”

However, since streaming services have become more popular, other soaps have become recognized at the Daytime Emmys.

Here is the complete list of the Daytime Emmy nominations — including those shows that air during the daytime.

Soap opera categories

These are the categories soap fans can look forward to seeing being presented on the 2023 Daytime Emmys.

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful

Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital

Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital

Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, Days of Our Lives

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital

Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem

Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital

Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless

Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives

Non-soap categories nominations

Here are the nominations for categories unrelated to the soaps but air on daytime programming.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence

Hot Bench

Judge Steve Harvey

Judy Justice Freevee

The People’s Court

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Today with Hoda and Jenna

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri

For a full list of the nominations, click here.

The Daytime Emmys air live on Friday, June 16, on CBS.