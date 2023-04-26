Daytime Emmy nominations 2023 — See the complete list of nominees

The Daytime Emmys are just two months away, and the nominations have finally been announced.
This is a big deal for soap fans, and the fact that the show is back on network television is exciting too.
For those who don’t know, the Daytime Emmys to soap fans are what the Oscars are to movie buffs. It is one day when the genre is celebrated, and viewers can enjoy seeing their favorite stars dressed up and ready to accept awards for the portrayal of their fictional counterparts.
With only four soaps on network television, the fact that they are still airing and thriving is nothing short of a miracle and a testament to fans’ and their loyalty to their “stories.”
However, since streaming services have become more popular, other soaps have become recognized at the Daytime Emmys.
Here is the complete list of the Daytime Emmy nominations — including those shows that air during the daytime.
Soap opera categories
These are the categories soap fans can look forward to seeing being presented on the 2023 Daytime Emmys.
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful
Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital
Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital
Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital
Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital
YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, Days of Our Lives
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital
Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem
Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful
Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital
Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless
Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives
Non-soap categories nominations
Here are the nominations for categories unrelated to the soaps but air on daytime programming.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence
Hot Bench
Judge Steve Harvey
Judy Justice Freevee
The People’s Court
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Today with Hoda and Jenna
DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Sherri Shepherd, Sherri
For a full list of the nominations, click here.
The Daytime Emmys air live on Friday, June 16, on CBS.