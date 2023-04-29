Days of our Lives spoilers: Eric taunts EJ, Kate fights back, Jada’s reality check, and more shocking twists

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the tides are changing in Salem as shocking moves and bombshell news explode all over the town.

May sweets are coming in with a bang on the hit Peacock soap opera.

The daytime drama has been on fire for weeks, but that’s nothing compared to what’s coming up.

Thanks to the latest promo for Days, fans are getting a sneak peek at several pivotal storylines exploding during sweeps month.

As the show wraps up Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope’s (Kristian Alfonso) return storyline, others are ramping up, including an unexpected pregnancy and sister drama.

Let’s see what else is going down on the Peacock show.

Kate’s alive and more Days twists

This week ended with the revelation that Bo didn’t kill Kate (Lauren Koslow). Instead, she’s trapped on a fishing boat again, and Kate’s fighting back because, in the footage, she’s ready to chop off her captor’s finger.

News that Kate’s alive travels pretty fast, with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) filling a stunned Chad (Billy Flynn) on Kate’s status. Meanwhile, Roman (Josh Taylor) is determined to find his wife, and the search is on to bring her home.

Back in Salem, Brady (Eric Martsolf) isn’t thrilled to learn that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Xander (Paul Telfer) are moving in together. It appears they found a place, too, because they have a beer cheers in the video.

Jada (Elia Cantu) has figured out that Talia (Aketra Sevellian) was the one who drugged the biscuits. At the Brady Pub, Rafe (Galen Gering) lends an ear to Jada, who stresses over what her sister has done and why.

The why, of course, has to do with Talia’s boyfriend Colin (Jasper Newman) and his desire to seek revenge on Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Eric and EJ have it out again, as Nicole’s in crisis

There’s no love lost between EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Eric (Greg Vaughan), that’s for sure. In the preview video, Eric gloats as he tells EJ that he slept with Nicole (Arianne Zucker). This sends EJ into a rage, and fists begin flying.

While Eric and EJ fight over Nicole, she doubles over in pain at the DiMera mansion. Gabi (Camila Banus) looks on in disgust even when Nicole screams that she needs to get to the hospital.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Nicole faces a medical crisis. Kayla is the person who reveals that information to Nicole, and all signs point to her being pregnant.

It is the soap opera way to make a character pregnant after she sleeps with two different guys, meaning a who’s the baby daddy story is likely on the horizon.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) are also featured in the promo footage. They each deliver some witty one-liners adding a little humor to all the Salem drama.

Who’s ready for Salem craziness on Days as May sweeps begin?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.