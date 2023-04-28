Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Nicole’s health crisis, Steve and Harris team up, and guilty Shawn

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap opera tease May sweeps won’t disappoint.

The show has been jam-packed full of twists and turns that Days fans were not expecting.

That will continue to be the theme throughout the pivotal sweeps month.

A couple of bombshells were dropped this week, including who Talia’s (Aketra Sevillian) partner in crime against Chanel (Raven Bowens) is, and what happened to Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Days fans know the Kate revelation paid homage to when Lauren first appeared in the role taking over for Deborah Adair.

Let’s take a look at the fallout of those two revelations and more coming next week on the hit daytime drama.

The fallout of the events in Greece

Now that Kayla (MaryBeth Evans), Roman (Josh Taylor), Steve (Stephen Nichols), and Andrew (Colton Little) know Bo (Peter Reckell) didn’t kill Kate, the search is on to find her. When Chad (Billy Flynn) learns the news about Kate, he insists on joining the search.

Steve and Chad set out to find Kate with a little help from Harris (Steve Burton), much to Steve’s dismay, who doesn’t want to team up with Harris at all.

Speaking of Harris, he has a heart-to-heart with a guilt-ridden Shawn (Brandon Beemer), who struggles with shooting his father. As Bo’s fate hangs in the balance, Harris reminds Shawn all the blames goes to Megan (Miranda Wilson).

The aftermath of the tainted Sweet Bits biscuits

Meanwhile, back lem, the town’s still reeling from the drugged biscuits. Especially with Jada (Elia Cantu) because she can’t shake the feeling that Talia has it out for Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Chanel for some reason.

Little does Jada know, it all has to do with Colin (Jasper Newman). Next week Talia and Colin step up their game that has Chanel walking into a trap she never saw coming.

Talia asks Chanel out on a date after some bad news about Sweet Bits as Jada begins to put the truth together and gears up to face off with her sister.

The hits just keep on coming in Salem

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) lands in the hospital with a medical crisis after she doubles over in pain. Does anyone else feel a who’s the baby daddy story coming with EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) being the possible dads?

It certainly seems the story is headed in that direction as Eric once again punches EJ in the face over his latest comment. Eric isn’t the only one taking on the DiMera heir, either. EJ also finds himself on the receiving end of a punch to the face from Belle (Martha Madison).

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady (Eric Martsolf) gets a reality check from Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), while Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) lays his heart on the line, and that’s bad news for Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

So much juicy entertainment going down on the hit Peacock show. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment is missed.

The Daytime Emmy Award nominations came out this week. Check out the full list here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.