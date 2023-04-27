Who is Colin on Days of our Lives and who plays him?

Days of our Lives introduced a new character today that answers quite a few questions and brings up so many more.

Yes, Salem has a new hunk in town, and he is out for payback.

Today, Colin (Jasper Newman) debuted as Talia’s (Aketra Sevillian) boyfriend and partner in crime.

The duo is working together to seek revenge on Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Paulina (Jackée Harry).

It seems Talia has been doing all the dirty work while Colin lays low for a very good reason.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Their revenge plot will quickly go awry if Colin is seen in Salem, especially if he’s caught with Talia.

Who is Colin on Days of our Lives?

From the moment Talia got to town and took a job at Sweet Bits, Days fans knew something was off. Then she turned out to be behind the tainted biscuits, and it was clear she was out to hurt Chanel.

Instead of dragging out her reason, Days of our Lives had Talia meet with Colin to shed light on the situation. Colin is Sloan’s (Jessica Serfaty) brother. Honestly, it wasn’t too hard to figure out someone else connected to Sloan had to be the one tormenting Paulina and Chanel.

Colin is out for blood, and Talia’s standing right by his side. Talia not only tainted the biscuits but also lifted Paulina’s keys so Colin could destroy her office.

Other than he’s dating Talia and related to Sloan, not much else is known about Colin. Well, except like his sister, he holds Chanel responsible for his mother’s death.

The relationship dynamic between Colin and Sloan can’t be great if he’s willing to let his sister be the primary suspect for all his crimes.

While little is known about Colin, the same is kind of true for his portrayer too.

Who plays Colin on Days?

Jasper Newman has joined Days of our Lives as Colin, and the actor likes to keep his lie private. Although he has an Instagram account, Jasper has it set to private, but he is followed by Raven Bowens (Chanel) and Carson Boatman (Johnny).

The English hunk hails from London, where he fell in love with acting as a teenager. Jasper honed his acting skills in college, where he spent time focused on Shakespeare, Artaud, and Stanislavsky.

After college, Jasper headed to Los Angeles to keep honing his craft by studying the Meisner technique. Up until now, it appears that Jasper has worked a lot on short films. Days is his first forte in the soap opera world.

Along with acting, Jasper’s also a producer and has a project called Diversity Hires, currently in production.

It seems that both Jasper and Colin are a bit of a mystery right now. Hopefully, that changes soon as they both spend time on the hit soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.