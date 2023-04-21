Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Bo devastates Hope, Steve and Kayla back in Salem, and more drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease the moment fans have been waiting for.

May sweeps are only a week away, but Days isn’t saving the good stuff for then.

The daytime drama is giving fans what they want.

Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) finally reunited, with news of him being alive spreading throughout Salem.

However, thanks to Megan (Miranda Wilson) brainwashing Bo, he’s not the same man his family once knew.

That will certainly be a pivotal part of next week, but there’s plenty more juicy drama going down on the show.

Bo and Hope’s unhappy reunion

This week ended with Hope coming face to face with the love of her life Bo. The reunion is far from happy as brainwashed Bo devastates his Fancy Face.

Hope gets shock after shock when it comes to Bo as she desperately tries to reach him. The twists and turns keep coming, with Bo dropping a sad bombshell on his wife.

Meanwhile, Harris (Steve Burton) tells all to Shawn (Brandon Beemer), including the fact Bo wants nothing to do with his family. It’s an unexpected development that has Shawn and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) leaning on each other.

Unfortunately, they aren’t the only ones hurt by Bo’s actions and conflicted by seeing him again.

Steve and Kayla come home

After breaking Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) free from the Titan lab, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad (Billy Flynn) find themselves in Thomas Banks’ (Eileen Davidson) crosshairs again.

It looks like they come out on top because early in the week, the three also manage to free Steve (Stephen Nichols). The group heads back to Salem, where others are reeling from what happened in Greece.

Andrew (Colton Little) breaks the news to John (Drake Hogestyn), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Roman (Josh Taylor) that Bo is alive and that he also killed Kate (Lauren Koslow). The news puts a damper on the reunion the group has with Kayla and Steve.

Other Salem tidbits

Brainwashed Bo will be the focus of next week and throughout May sweeps as Peter and Kristian’s run winds down. The hit soap opera has plenty of other things in store to keep fans glued to their television screens.

First, details surrounding why Talia (Aketra Sevillian) is playing Chanel (Raven Bowens) come out, including her meeting with a mystery man from London next week. All bets are the guy being Sloan’s (Jessica Serfaty) and Talia working with him to destroy Chanel.

Whatever the case, Jada (Elia Cantu) gets a clue her things are not as they seem with her sister.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chanel seeks out Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) to help her take down Sloan while Xander (Paul Telfer) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) move in together. The news sends Brady (Eric Martsolf) into a fit of rage.

All of this, plus Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus), wage war on EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker), and Leo (Greg Rikaart) lands in hot water again.

It’s another must-see week of the hit soap opera! Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama and excitement is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.