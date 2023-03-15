Days of our Lives renewed at Peacock: Here’s what we know so far

Days of our Lives fans can rejoice because the hit soap opera isn’t going anywhere!

After a lot of back and forth and near cancellations, Days was moved from NBC to Peacock last fall.

Fans learned the move was part of an option included in NBC’s previous renewal of the daytime drama.

Despite some outrage at the initial move from network television to streaming, Days of our Lives has been thriving on Peacock.

It turns out that the change just might have been the best thing for the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Peacock has faith in the soap opera and proved how much with a new renewal deal.

Days of our Lives has been renewed for two more seasons

The news was announced today that Peacock has renewed Days of our Lives through Season 60 in 2025. It’s a major milestone for the show, that’s for sure.

Not only does the two-year renewal give those at Days some breathing room, but it ensures the soap opera makes it to 60 years, which is quite an accomplishment.

General Hospital is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month.

Back to Days, though. The exciting news was shared via social media. The official Instagram account shared a picture with the message “PROUD TO ANNOUNCE 2 more years of Days of our Lives 60 YEARS here we come!” and the caption “Cue the trumpets.”

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) and Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) expressed their happiness over the renewal in the comments section.

Pic credit: @dayspeacock/Instagram

Other Days stars such as Stephen Nichols (Steve), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), and Kristian Alfonso (Hope) have all shared the good news.

Days of our Lives share two-year renewal news. Pic credit: @dayspeacock/Instagram

What can fans expect from Days of our Live renewal?

The renewal announcement comes just days before the highly anticipated return of Kristian as Hope and Peter Reckell (Bo).

Days will focus on their return for the foreseeable future and leading to more fan favorites popping in. Steve Burton (Harris) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara) are back, with Robert pulling double duty as Ben and Alex.

While the Bo and Hope saga will be the major storyline, Days of our Lives still has other hot storylines going on, too, like the ongoing drugging between Stefan (Brandon Barash) and EJ. Those DiMeras always bring drama.

Plus, at some point, Salem will learn that Kayla, Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are alive. That, though, will definitely play into Bo and Hope’s return.

Whatever’s coming, the good news is that Days fans are in for two more years of the hit soap opera and hopefully more!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.