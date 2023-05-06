Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Nicole shocks Anna, celebrating Marlena, and guest star Josh Flagg

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that May sweeps are bringing the heat to the hit Peacock soap opera.

The show has been filled with jaw-dropping moments for weeks, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

New storylines are in full swing as sweeps month moves along.

However, Days is stepping it up even more with a special guest star and milestone celebration.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the daytime drama, fans have a peek at both of those.

Let’s take a look at what’s coming up on the Peacock soap opera.

Nicole drops a bombshell on Anna

This week ended with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) revealing to Nicole (Arianne Zucker) that she was pregnant. In the latest preview video, a distressed Nicole gets an earful from Anna (Leann Hunley) about how nothing shocks Anna DiMera.

The more stressed Nicole looks, the more Anna pushes for her to spill the tea. Nicole reaches a breaking point and reveals she’s pregnant, but the baby daddy could be either EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) or Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Anna said she couldn’t be shocked. The look on her face, though, is shaken and priceless.

Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg on Days

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) work together on a major deal for Titan. The promo video reveals they meet with Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg.

Stephanie and Alex listen as Josh admits he’s a baller and he’s ready to play. Days fans will have to tune in to find out just what Josh is talking about.

Whatever the reason, Alex and Stephanie better be sure it’s good because Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) hasn’t been too impressed with Alex’s business ideas lately.

A flip of the scene teases a special episode honoring Marlena in a tribute to honor actress Deidre Hall’s 5000th episode playing the good doctor. Several flashbacks are featured, including Marlena meeting Mickey (John Clarke) for the first time.

The episode centers around all the people Marlena has helped as a psychiatrist over the years. John (Drake Hogestyn) raises a glass to his wife, calling her a legend, and we couldn’t agree more. Deidre and Marlena are definitely legends.

Adding a little humor to the celebration, Marlena jokes, “5000 isn’t such a crazy number after all.” It may not be crazy, but it certainly is extraordinary, especially these days, and that’s why the show’s going all out for Marlena and Deidre’s milestone.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment on the hit daytime drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on CBS.