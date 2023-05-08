Who is Dimitri on Days of our Lives and who plays him?

Who is Dimitri on Days of our Lives? That’s a question many Days fans are asking as Dimitri turned out to be the person holding Kate (Lauren Koslow) hostage.

Ever since Kate showed up alive on the hit Peacock soap opera last week, fans have been wondering what or who is keeping her on the fishing boat.

It turns out that’s none other than Dimitri Von Leuschner (Peter Porte).

The character has quite a familiar connection Days of our Lives.

However, there’s some confusion surrounding Dimitri, as the character was previously introduced on Beyond Salem as ISA Agent Kyle Graham.

Let’s take a look at what viewers need to know about the man holding Kate hostage.

Who is Dimitri on Days of our Lives?

During Chapter 1 of Beyond Salem, Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) partnered with Kyle to find the Alamainian Peacock. Kyle clashed with Billie, which in true soap opera fashion, led to a bit of romance.

The two agents traveled all over to find the stolen Alamainian Peacock gems. When Billie and Kyle found them, Kyle teamed up with Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy) to return the gems to the proper authorities.

It turned out, though, Shane wasn’t involved, but rather, his twin brother Drew was working with Kyle. John (Drake Hogestyn) busted Kyle, who later revealed that he was really Dimitri Von Leuschner, the cousin of Carly Manning (Crystal Chappell) and Frankie Brady (Billy Warlock).

As Days fans know, Carly was really Katerina Von Leuschner, and Frankie was her biological brother, François Von Leuschner.

Dimitri believed the Alamanian Peacock belonged to his family. Unfortunately for him, others didn’t see it that way, with Drew and Dimitri last being seen taken into custody by the ISA.

That is until Dimitri popped up as the man keeping Kate captive. As for why Dimitri has Kate, that remains to be seen, so viewers will have to wait and see.

As Dimitri said, it’s no coincidence that Kate ended up on his fishing boat.

If the actor who plays Dimitri looks familiar, that’s because he has plenty of credits to his name.

Who plays Dimitri on Days?

Peter Porte plays Dimitri Von Leuschner on Days of our Lives, and this isn’t his first forte in the soap opera world. Aside from Beyond Salem Chapter One, Peter played Ricky Williams on The Young and the Restless.

The talented actor’s probably best remembered for his stint on the Freeform comedy Baby Daddy. Peter’s also no stranger to holiday television movies, having starred in A Cinderella Christmas, Dashing in December, and A Christmas to Cherish.

Other guest-starring roles of Peters include NCIS, Uncoupled, With Love, and Filthy Rich.

Be sure to tune in daily to see just what Dimitri has in store for Kate on Days.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.