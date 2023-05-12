General Hospital spoilers for next week: Robert needs advice, Nina leans on Sasha, and Joss goes to Sonny

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that more drama is on the way.

The fallout must still be dealt with now that Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is dead.

As Port Charles scrambles to find a new normal after Victor’s reign of terror, time is running out for Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) life-saving transplant.

There is also much to consider where Michael (Chad Duell) is concerned. He has footage that could put Sonny (Maurice Benard) away for life, but Willow asked he deletes the footage.

Dex (Evan Hofer) was a hired hand to get inside, and now he is involved with Joss (Eden McCoy) and can’t exactly walk away from the business.

With May sweeps hitting the halfway point, plenty remains to work out. The writers have kept viewers tuning in during sweeps, and they likely won’t stop now.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Robert seeks advice

While the General Hospital writers are trying their hand at a romance between Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), Holly (Emma Samms) is a big problem.

Robert and Holly’s romance was in the ’80s, and while she will always be special to him, it seems he wants to move on with Diane. However, whenever he tries to sort things out with the master attorney, Holly finds a way to interrupt.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Robert seeks out romantic advice. Will it be from his brother Mac (John J. York) or someone like Anna (Finola Hughes) or Felicia (Kristina Wagner)?

Joss needs something from Sonny

At the beginning of the week, Sonny is caught off-guard. What has him so surprised? We all know Sonny isn’t big on surprises, so it better be good.

Joss isn’t on great terms with her stepdad after returning from Nixon Falls and his relationship with Nina (Cynthia Watros). However, she has been on her best behavior due to Willow’s circumstances.

What could she need from Sonny when she goes to him at the end of the week? Does it have anything to do with Dex?

Nina shows up on Carly’s doorstep

At the beginning of the week, Carly (Laura Wright) will find Nina on her doorstep. Will this be the peace offering she promised for Willow?

She has plenty of backtracking following her having Martin (Michael E. Knight) make an anonymous tip to the SEC. The guilt must be eating her alive.

Also, by the end of the week, she will lean on Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), who is always there for Nina.

In case you missed it, Jacklyn Zeman passed away earlier this week. Her costars and colleagues shared sweet tributes about Jacklyn as nurse Bobbie Spencer.

