General Hospital star Jacklyn Zeman dead at 70

It’s been a tough few months for General Hospital viewers, actors, and crew.

Things just got even more intense with the news that the long-time star, Jacklyn Zeman, passed away at 70.

She played nurse Bobbie Spencer on the hit ABC soap and was part of a legacy. Anthony Geary played her brother, Luke Spencer, on the show.

Jacklyn appeared in the episodes featuring the Millow wedding, being a part of welcoming Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) into the Spencer women clique alongside Carly (Laura Wright) and Joss (Eden McCoy). That was recent, so the news of her passing is quite shocking.

Executive producer Frank Valentini announced the news of Jacklyn’s passing. He shared a Twitter statement, “On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.”

No details about how she passed were provided.

General Hospital star pays tribute to Jacklyn Zeman

News of Jacklyn Zeman’s passing quickly spread on social media following the announcement made by Frank Valentini.

Kathleen Gati, who plays Liesl Obrecht, shared she was “heartbroken” over the news. She called Jackie one of the “kindest” people she’s ever met.

I am heartbroken to hear this news. One of the kindest people I have ever met. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. ❤️ https://t.co/XDgouGewE8 — Kathleen Gati (@gatitweets) May 11, 2023

Days of our Lives star Greg Vaughan, who played Lucky Spencer on the ABC soap, shared his condolences, writing, “Such a light of love has been lost but I know has gained her wings as the Angel that she was! Incredible woman with a smile that made you smile & so honored to have worked with her! GBYA [praying hands emoji] [red heart emoji] Aunt Jackie #GH#JackieZeman#BobbieSpencer”

Such a light of love has been lost but I know has gained her wings as the Angel that she was! Incredible woman with a smile that made you smile & so honored to have worked with her! GBYA 🙏🏻❤️ Aunt Jackie #GH #JackieZeman #BobbieSpencer https://t.co/5wfrdOhZ1P — Greg Vaughan (@greg_vaughan) May 11, 2023

Marc Anthony Samuel appropriately shared a photo of the General Hospital nurses from a prior Nurses Ball, which included both Jacklyn and Sonya Eddy.

So stunned to just learn of Jackie’s passing. She was such a talented and lovely person and legend who never ceased to make us laugh, and smile. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/QmpISseVhm — Marc Anthony Samuel (@marcasart) May 11, 2023

Laura Wright, who has played Carly on the show for nearly two decades, shared a video Jacklyn made to celebrate General Hospital’s 60th anniversary. Laura’s character was the daughter of Bobbie Spencer.

Will General Hospital pay tribute to Jacklyn Zeman as Bobbie Spencer?

There’s very little doubt that General Hospital will skip over Bobbie Spencer and the death of her portrayer, Jacklyn Zeman. She has been on the show for 45 years, one of the longest-running on the soap.

She went from a sex worker to a nurse, and her story had viewers rooting for her. Bobbie Spencer had some tough storylines, but Jacklyn played the role like it was custom-tailored to her.

This is the second death of a General Hospital cast member within a year. Sonya Eddy passed away at the end of 2022 following complications from surgery, and she held the role of Epiphany Johnson.

Without Sonya and Jacklyn as a part of the ABC soap, the roster of nurses to run the hospital is dwindling. An iconic role like Bobbie Spencer can’t be recast, mainly because of the love everyone had for Jackie.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.