General Hospital star Jacklyn Zeman’s daughters speak out as tributes for the actress pour in

General Hospital viewers were shocked to learn that Jacklyn Zeman had passed away.

The soap star graced Port Charles as nurse Bobbie Spencer, a role she held for four decades.

Executive producer Frank Valentini was tasked with making the public announcement, which he did on social media.

And in less than 24 hours since the news broke, Jacklyn’s colleagues and family have begun to share tributes to the actress, who was a blessing to all she met and worked with throughout her lengthy career.

While her cause of death wasn’t immediately released, it’s now known that she had a brief bout with cancer. Specific details were not revealed, but General Hospital viewers last saw her at the Millow wedding, which means she was still working roughly six weeks ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As everyone remembers Jacklyn as Bobbie Spencer, the tributes pouring in are filled with beautiful words of love.

Jacklyn Zeman’s daughters release statement

On Instagram, Jacklyn Zeman’s daughters shared a carousel of photos of their mom throughout her life.

She was constantly doting on Cassidy and Lacey, but most especially on her grandchildren.

Her daughters wrote, in part, “Our hope is for the world to continue to share stories, laughs and celebrate love in her honor. In her own words: “Girls, I have lived a wonderful life.” While she had many admirable qualities, her greatest of all was to always find the good and inspire others to do the same.”

Jacklyn left a remarkable legacy behind not only for her daughters but also for all who knew her.

Jacklyn Zeman’s colleagues pay tribute to the General Hospital actress

Laura Wright, the current Carly on General Hospital, shared a carousel of photos that were from promos, behind-the-scenes snaps, and moments from the show.

She revealed that she was “struggling” to wrap her head around the news about Jacklyn. The two have played mother and daughter for nearly two decades, which was special.

Actress Finola Hughes shared a photo of herself with Jacklyn, sending condolences to her daughters.

John Stamos, who held the role of Blackie on General Hospital in the 80s, shared a photo of himself alongside Jacklyn. He remembered the “wonderful times” they spent on set together.

Tamra Braun, who played the second Carly, shared a tribute to Jacklyn with a carousel of photos and a video of them together. The roles of Carly and Bobbie were forever intertwined, and when Tamra returned to the show as Kim Nero, she and Jacklyn could work together again.

Maurice Benard is the Don of Port Charles as Sonny Corinthos and had plenty of interaction with Jacklyn and Bobbie Spencer. Sonny and Carly’s relationship often included scenes with Bobbie, so they spent time together. He revealed he would miss her.

More information about what the show will do to honor Jacklyn Zeman’s legacy as Bobbie Spencer should be available in the coming weeks. With the WGA strike still happening, it may be put off until they can reach a resolution.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.